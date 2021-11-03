Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Central Alabama Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Central Alabama health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Central Alabama health care.
One-Digit Prefixes for direct lines
Medical Centers
Montgomery 3-XXXX
Tuskegee 5-XXXX
Community Based Outpatient Clinic
MVAC 4-XXXX
Dothan 4-XXXX
Wiregrass 4-XXXX
Monroe County 6-XXXX
Columbus CBOC 6-XXXX
Fort Benning 6-XXXX
Columbus Downtown VA Clinic 6-XXXX
Vet Centers
Columbus 6-XXXX
Montgomery 3-XXXX
Veterans Benefits Administration
Montgomery 2-XXXX
Mailing addresses
Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery
215 Perry Hill Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee
2400 Hospital Road
Tuskegee, AL 36083
Main phone numbers
Local:
- Montgomery-West: 334-272-4670
- Tuskegee-East: 334-727-0550
Toll-free:
- Montgomery-West and Tuskegee-East: 800-214-8387
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
Appointments
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
Automated Prescription Refill Line
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
800-214-8387 Ext. 56235
Beneficiary Travel Department
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
334- 273-6294
1-800-214-8387 Ext. 36294
Billing and Insurance
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
334-727-0550 Ext. 54281/54207
334-727-0550 Ext. 54420
COVID-19 Vaccines
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
Canteen - Montgomery-West Campus
Bldg 1
Canteen - Tuskegee-East Campus
Bldg 90
Careers - Montgomery-West Campus
Human Resources Management Service
334-272-4670 Ext. 34920
Careers - Tuskegee-East Campus
Human Resources Management Service
334-727-0050 Ext. 52757/53600
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly VA Voluntary Service)
334-272-4670 Ext. 34749
Chaplain Service
Bldg. 93- Tuskegee, AL
Bldg. 3A- Montgomery, AL
334-727-0550 Ext. 53372
Chaplain Service - Montgomery-West Campus
Building 1, Room 3A-100
334-272-4670 Ext. 34598
800-214-8387 Ext. 34598
Chaplain Service - Tuskegee-East Campus
Bldg 93
334-727-0550 Ext. 53372
800-214-8387 Ext. 53372
Clinical Contact Center
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
Compensation and Pension
334-272-4670 Ext. 34639/34602
Compensation and Pension - Tuskegee- East Campus
334-727-0550 Ext. 53916/55016
Eligibility - Montgomery-West Campus
Eligibility Office
GC-102
Eligibility - Tuskegee-East Campus
Eligibility Office
Room 83-145
Extended Care and Rehabilitation
Former Prisoners of War Advocate
800-214-8387 Ext. 54338
Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
Lost and Found - Montgomery-West Campus
Building 4, Room GE 113
334-272-4670 Ext. 34752
800-214-8387 Ext. 34752
Lost and Found - Tuskegee East Campus
Bldg 69, basement
334-727-0550 Ext. 54752
800-214-8387 Ext. 54752
Mental Health
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
334-727-0550 Ext. 53824
334-272-4670 Ext. 34552
News Media
Communications Office
Nurse Recruiter
Montgomery-West Campus
334-272-4670 Ext. 34310
PTSD Resources
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
334-727-0550 Ext. 53843
Parkinson's Disease
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
Pastoral Care Education
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
334-727-0550 Ext. 52586/53766
334-727-0550 Ext. 54598/53755
Patient Advocates
Patient Education Center - Montgomery-West Campus
334-272-4670 Ext. 34794
Patient Education Center - Tuskegee-East Campus
Patient Location - Montgomery-West Campus
Patient Location - Tuskegee-East Campus
Pharmacy
Montgomery Campus
334-272-4670 Ext. 34237
Tuskegee Campus
334-727-0550 Ext. 53144/53145
Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service- Montgomery
800-214-8387 ext. 34110
Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service- Tuskegee
334-727-0550 ext. 53918
Podiatry Service
Maxwell Podiatry Clinic:
Tuskegee Podiatry Clinic:
334-727-0550 Ext: 53160 or 55401
Police Service
334-727-0550 Ext. 53466
Quality Management
334-272-4670 Ext. 34562
Release of Information - Montgomery-West Campus
334-272-4670 Ext. 34647/34648
Release of Information - Tuskegee-East Campus
334-727-0550 Ext. 53818
Retail Store - Montgomery-West Campus
Bldg 1
Retail Store - Tuskegee-East Campus
Bldg 90
Safety Office
334-727-0550 Ext. 52839
Social Work
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
800-214-8387 Ext. 3345
Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
Trainee Program
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
334-272-4670 Ext. 34902
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Central Alabama Healthcare System.
Phone: 334-272-4670, ext. 34921
Email: CAVHCSPublicAffairsTeam@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-214-8387
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Central Alabama
Email: Coming soon!
Fax: Coming soon!
Mail:
CAVHCS
Business Office (136D)
Release of Information
215 Perry Hill Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
CAVHCS
Business Office (136D)
Release of Information
2400 Hospital Road
Tuskegee, AL 36083
For questions about your request to VA Central Alabama
Phone:
- Montgomery-West: 334-272-4670, ext. 34647 or 34648
- Tuskegee-East: 334-727-0550, ext. 53818
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Central Alabama.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-event/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018