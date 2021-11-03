Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Central Alabama health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Central Alabama health care.

One-Digit Prefixes for direct lines

Medical Centers

Montgomery 3-XXXX

Tuskegee 5-XXXX

Community Based Outpatient Clinic

MVAC 4-XXXX

Dothan 4-XXXX

Wiregrass 4-XXXX

Monroe County 6-XXXX

Columbus CBOC 6-XXXX

Fort Benning 6-XXXX

Columbus Downtown VA Clinic 6-XXXX

Vet Centers

Columbus 6-XXXX

Montgomery 3-XXXX

Veterans Benefits Administration

Montgomery 2-XXXX

Mailing addresses

Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery

215 Perry Hill Road

Montgomery, AL 36109

Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee

2400 Hospital Road

Tuskegee, AL 36083

Main phone numbers

Local:

Toll-free:

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711