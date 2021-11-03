Contact us

 Skip to Content

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Central Alabama Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Central Alabama health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Central Alabama health care.

One-Digit Prefixes for direct lines

Medical Centers

Montgomery     3-XXXX

Tuskegee            5-XXXX

Community Based Outpatient Clinic

MVAC                                 4-XXXX

Dothan                             4-XXXX                                      

Wiregrass                        4-XXXX

Monroe County            6-XXXX

Columbus CBOC          6-XXXX

Fort Benning                 6-XXXX

Columbus Downtown VA Clinic  6-XXXX

Vet Centers

Columbus                  6-XXXX

Montgomery            3-XXXX

Veterans Benefits Administration

Montgomery            2-XXXX

Mailing addresses

Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery
215 Perry Hill Road
Montgomery, AL 36109

Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee
2400 Hospital Road
Tuskegee, AL 36083

Main phone numbers

Local:

 

Toll-free:

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

Appointments

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

800-214-8387
866-601-1079

Automated Prescription Refill Line

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

800-214-8387 Ext. 56235

Beneficiary Travel Department

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

334- 273-6294

1-800-214-8387 Ext. 36294

Billing and Insurance

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

334-727-0550 Ext. 54281/54207
334-727-0550 Ext. 54420

COVID-19 Vaccines

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

800-214-8387

Canteen - Montgomery-West Campus

Bldg 1

334-272-4670
800-214-8387

Canteen - Tuskegee-East Campus

Bldg 90

334-727-0550
800-214-8387

Careers - Montgomery-West Campus

Human Resources Management Service

334-272-4670 Ext. 34920

Careers - Tuskegee-East Campus

Human Resources Management Service

334-727-0050 Ext. 52757/53600

Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly VA Voluntary Service)

334-272-4670 Ext. 34749

Chaplain Service

Bldg. 93- Tuskegee, AL
Bldg. 3A- Montgomery, AL

334-727-0550 Ext. 53372

Chaplain Service - Montgomery-West Campus

Building 1, Room 3A-100

334-272-4670 Ext. 34598
800-214-8387 Ext. 34598

Chaplain Service - Tuskegee-East Campus

Bldg 93

334-727-0550 Ext. 53372
800-214-8387 Ext. 53372

Clinical Contact Center

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

866-601-1079

Compensation and Pension

334-272-4670 Ext. 34639/34602

Compensation and Pension - Tuskegee- East Campus

334-727-0550 Ext. 53916/55016

Eligibility - Montgomery-West Campus

Eligibility Office
GC-102

334-273-6232

Eligibility - Tuskegee-East Campus

Eligibility Office
Room 83-145

334-273-6232

Extended Care and Rehabilitation

800-214-8387

Former Prisoners of War Advocate

800-214-8387 Ext. 54338

 

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

800-214-8387

Lost and Found - Montgomery-West Campus

Building 4, Room GE 113

334-272-4670 Ext. 34752
800-214-8387 Ext. 34752

Lost and Found - Tuskegee East Campus

Bldg 69, basement

334-727-0550 Ext. 54752
800-214-8387 Ext. 54752

Mental Health

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

334-727-0550 Ext. 53824
334-272-4670 Ext. 34552

News Media

Communications Office

334-260-4178

Nurse Recruiter

Montgomery-West Campus

334-272-4670 Ext. 34310

PTSD Resources

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

334-727-0550 Ext. 53843

Parkinson's Disease

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

800-214-8387

Pastoral Care Education

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

334-727-0550 Ext. 52586/53766
334-727-0550 Ext. 54598/53755

Patient Advocates

334-273-6204

Patient Education Center - Montgomery-West Campus

334-272-4670 Ext. 34794

Patient Education Center - Tuskegee-East Campus

334-727-0550

Patient Location - Montgomery-West Campus

334-272-4670
800-214-8387

Patient Location - Tuskegee-East Campus

334-727-0550
800-214-8387

Pharmacy

Montgomery Campus

334-272-4670 Ext. 34237

Tuskegee Campus

334-727-0550 Ext. 53144/53145

Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service- Montgomery

800-214-8387  ext. 34110

Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service- Tuskegee

334-727-0550 ext. 53918

Podiatry Service

Maxwell Podiatry Clinic:

334-953-7825 or 334-953-5883  

Tuskegee Podiatry Clinic: 

334-727-0550  Ext: 53160 or 55401

Police Service 

334-727-0550 Ext. 53466

Quality Management

334-272-4670 Ext. 34562

Release of Information - Montgomery-West Campus

334-272-4670 Ext. 34647/34648

Release of Information - Tuskegee-East Campus

334-727-0550 Ext. 53818

Retail Store - Montgomery-West Campus

Bldg 1

334-272-4670
800-214-8387

Retail Store - Tuskegee-East Campus

Bldg 90

334-727-0550
800-214-8387

Safety Office 

334-727-0550 Ext. 52839

Social Work

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

800-214-8387 Ext. 3345

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

800-214-8387

Trainee Program

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

334-272-4670 Ext. 34902

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Central Alabama Healthcare System.

Phone: 334-272-4670, ext. 34921
Email: CAVHCSPublicAffairsTeam@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-214-8387

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Central Alabama 

Email: Coming soon!
Fax: Coming soon!
Mail:

CAVHCS
Business Office (136D)
Release of Information
215 Perry Hill Road
Montgomery, AL 36109

CAVHCS
Business Office (136D)
Release of Information
2400 Hospital Road
Tuskegee, AL 36083

For questions about your request to VA Central Alabama 

Phone:

Additional FOIA request information

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-event/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: