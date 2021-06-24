DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout Central Alabama and Western Georgia. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Available at Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Coming soon!

Map of Montgomery campus

Phone: Coming soon!

Available at Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Coming soon!

Map of Tuskegee campus

Phone: Coming soon!

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.