Tuskegee VA Hospital Presents Whole Health Experience and Outdoor Concert to Celebrate 100 Year Anniversary

Whole Health Experience and Outdoor Concert

The Tuskegee VA Campus is proud to announce a momentous milestone in its history as it celebrates 100 years of service to Veterans and the community. To commemorate this remarkable achievement, the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is hosting a special anniversary Whole Health Experience and Outdoor Concert on Vetegee Field on September 29, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Centennial celebration promises to be a memorable event for all attendees, featuring an electrifying concert with live performances by the renowned artists Lady K and Souled Out Groove. This exceptional musical showcase is the Hospital's way of expressing gratitude to the Tuskegee community and beyond for their support over the last century.

Event Details:

Date: September 29, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: Vetegee Field, Tuskegee, Alabama

Featured Artists: Lady K and Souled Out Groove

Admission: FREE to the public