Veterans Town Hall Jan 17

MONTGOMERY, AL – The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) will host a face-to-face Veterans Town Hall.
Who: Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
What: Veterans Town Hall
When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Perry Hill Campus, 215 Perry Hill Rd., Montgomery, AL 36109/ https://www.facebook.com/VACentralAlabama/
Key Message: We invite Veterans, family members, and community members to receive updates on what's happening in CAVHCS. We will also stream the town hall on the CAVHCS Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/VACentralAlabama/.