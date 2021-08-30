Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Central Alabama health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Our Patient Advocate program seeks to personally give you and your family the security of knowing someone is available to focus on your individual concerns and rights as a patient. We work directly with all departments on your behalf and can address your questions, problems or special needs quicker. If you, or a veteran you care for has not been able to resolve important issues related to VA through other means of communications, please contact one of our highly-skilled patient advocates at 334-273-6204 for assistance.
Connect with a patient advocate
Care we provide at VA Central Alabama health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights