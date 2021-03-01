Locations
Main locations
Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery
215 Perry Hill Road
Montgomery, AL 36109-3725
Main phone: 334-272-4670
Mental health clinic: 334-272-4670 x4552
Health clinic locations
Central Alabama Montgomery VA Clinic
8105 Veterans Way
Montgomery, AL 36117-3879
Main phone: 800-214-8387
Mental health clinic: 334-272-4670 x2484
Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee
2400 Hospital Road
Tuskegee, AL 36083-5001
Main phone: 334-727-0550
Mental health clinic: 334-727-0550 x3824
Columbus Downtown VA Clinic
2100 Comer Avenue, Plaza G
Columbus, GA 31904-8725
Main phone: 706-257-7200 x61045
Columbus VA Clinic
1310 13th Avenue
Columbus, GA 31901-2335
Main phone: 706-257-7205
Mental health clinic: 706-257-7205 x7290
Dothan 2 VA Clinic
3753 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 4
Dothan, AL 36303-2291
Main phone: 334-678-1933
Fort Benning VA Clinic
6635 Bass Road, Building 9214
Fort Benning, GA 31905-5602
Main phone: 706-257-7200
Mental health clinic: 706-257-7205
Monroe County VA Clinic
159 Whetstone Street
Monroeville, AL 36460-2625
Main phone: 251-743-5861
Mental health clinic: 334-272-4670 x5540
Wiregrass VA Clinic
301 Andrews Avenue
Fort Rucker, AL 36362-5107
Main phone: 334-503-7800
Mental health clinic: 334-272-4670 x7831