 Skip to Content

Locations

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Main locations

Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery

Limited services and hours
215 Perry Hill Road
Montgomery, AL 36109-3725
Directions
Main phone: 334-272-4670
Mental health clinic: 334-272-4670 x4552
Central-Alabama-West_480x330

Health clinic locations

Central Alabama Montgomery VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
8105 Veterans Way
Montgomery, AL 36117-3879
Directions
Main phone: 800-214-8387
Mental health clinic: 334-272-4670 x2484
Montgomery VA Clinic

Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee

Limited services and hours
2400 Hospital Road
Tuskegee, AL 36083-5001
Directions
Main phone: 334-727-0550
Mental health clinic: 334-727-0550 x3824
Central-Alabama-East_480x330

Columbus Downtown VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
2100 Comer Avenue, Plaza G
Columbus, GA 31904-8725
Directions
Main phone: 706-257-7200 x61045
Columbus Downtown Clinic, second floor.

Columbus VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
1310 13th Avenue
Columbus, GA 31901-2335
Directions
Main phone: 706-257-7205
Mental health clinic: 706-257-7205 x7290
Columbus_480x330

Dothan 2 VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
3753 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 4
Dothan, AL 36303-2291
Directions
Main phone: 334-678-1933
Dothan clinic

Fort Benning VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
6635 Bass Road, Building 9214
Fort Benning, GA 31905-5602
Directions
Main phone: 706-257-7200
Mental health clinic: 706-257-7205
Fort Benning

Monroe County VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
159 Whetstone Street
Monroeville, AL 36460-2625
Directions
Main phone: 251-743-5861
Mental health clinic: 334-272-4670 x5540
MonroevilleCBOC

Wiregrass VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
301 Andrews Avenue
Fort Rucker, AL 36362-5107
Directions
Main phone: 334-503-7800
Mental health clinic: 334-272-4670 x7831
Wiregrass_480x330

Other nearby VA locations