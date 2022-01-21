Campus map

Directions

From the West

Take Interstate 85 North. Take the Perry Hill Road exit (Exit 4). Turn Left (or North) off of exit ramp. Follow Perry Hill Road for 1.5 miles to Montgomery-West Campus.

From the East

Take State Highway 96 West (which becomes US-80 W crossing into Alabama from Georgia). Merge onto I-85 S via the ramp on the LEFT. Take the Perry Hill Road exit (EXIT 4). Keep Right at the fork to go on Perry Hill Road. It is 1.4 miles to Montgomery-West Campus.

From the North

Take Atlanta Highway East to Perry Hill Road. Turn Right at onto Perry Hill Road. Go South for .4 miles to Montgomery-West Campus on the Right.

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery

215 Perry Hill Road

Montgomery, AL 36109

Intersection:

Perry Hill Rd and Robbins Rd

Coordinates:

32°22'38.29"N 86°14'39.84"W