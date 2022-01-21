Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the West
Take Interstate 85 North. Take the Perry Hill Road exit (Exit 4). Turn Left (or North) off of exit ramp. Follow Perry Hill Road for 1.5 miles to Montgomery-West Campus.
From the East
Take State Highway 96 West (which becomes US-80 W crossing into Alabama from Georgia). Merge onto I-85 S via the ramp on the LEFT. Take the Perry Hill Road exit (EXIT 4). Keep Right at the fork to go on Perry Hill Road. It is 1.4 miles to Montgomery-West Campus.
From the North
Take Atlanta Highway East to Perry Hill Road. Turn Right at onto Perry Hill Road. Go South for .4 miles to Montgomery-West Campus on the Right.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery
215 Perry Hill Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Intersection:
Perry Hill Rd and Robbins Rd
Coordinates:
32°22'38.29"N 86°14'39.84"W