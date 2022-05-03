CAVHCS participates in National Take Your Child to Work Day

PRESS RELEASE

May 3, 2022

Tuskegee , AL — Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System or CAVHCS participated in National Take Your Child to Work Day virtually on April 28 to give local Alabama students a glimpse into the VA health care system.

CAVHCS leadership has an open discussion about the numerous jobs in the medical field and how the VA provides treatment to our Nation's heroes. This program was created in the summer of 1992 in New York City but due to COVID-19, CAVHCS decided to hold it virtually.

The group explained to the children that it's a team effort to take care of Veterans. CAVHCS leadership explained how doctors, nurses, maintenance workers, firefighters and housekeeping aids work together to ensure Veterans get the care they need.

A video was produced to show the children how everything works. You can watch it here https://www.facebook.com/VACentralAlabama/videos/727733048229348

"We are really proud that we get the opportunity to take care of our Veterans every single day, "said Amri Farooqi, CAVHCS Director.

One of the children asked what the easiest job in health care was and Dr. Sawsan Alkurabi replied, "When you love what you do, that makes the job easy."