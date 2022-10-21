CAVHCS unannounced Community Living Center survey reports zero findings

PRESS RELEASE

Tuskegee , AL — CAVHCS received zero clinical findings after an unannounced Community Living Center survey from Ascellon Corporation was completed.

CAVHCS had a team of three surveyors arrive for an unannounced external survey inspection of the Community Living Center (CLC) at the Tuskegee Campus. The surveyors commented positively on how the Veterans expressed their appreciation and happiness, the facility's appearance, processes and procedures and even recommended that CAVHCS share its knowledge nationally.

The purpose of VA's CLC unannounced survey program is to identify if facilities are at risk and implement actions to address the findings. Additionally, the survey provides education about the care provided in CLCs, facilitates the transformation of the culture of care and identifies best practices in CLCs.

"The surveyors had very positive things to say about the health care our CLC Team provides as well as the great work done by all those that supported them, including Quality Management, Safety Office, Environmental Management, Engineering, Rehabilitation Services and Nutrition & Food," said CAVHCS Director/CEO Amir Farooqi.

According to its website, Ascellon provides direct support to government agencies as an independent monitor of health care facilities through regulatory and compliance surveys.

The lead surveyor stated, "I have surveyed many facilities over the years, hundreds, and this survey has left an impression."

If you want to learn more about the VAs quality of care standards, you can visit the VA's Access to Care website, which is updated at the end of each quarter.