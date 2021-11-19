Central Alabama VA and ASU join to prepare future Physical Therapy leaders

PRESS RELEASE

November 19, 2021

Print

Montgomery , AL — Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) and Alabama State University (ASU) are collaborating to educate and train future Doctors of Physical Therapy. The 10-year academic affiliation adds another discipline to their existing partnership.

The provision of education for future health care providers is a VA statutory mission. VA has conducted health professions education and training in partnership affiliated U. S. academic institutions for the past 75 years

“VA hospitals are an excellent training ground for health professionals, said Amir Farooqi, director of CAVHCS. In fact, almost 70% of physicians in the U.S. have completed at least part of their training in VA.”

Other ASU program partnerships include:

A unique program of Orthotics and Prosthetics internships offered by a small number of schools in the country,

Undergraduate and graduate social work trainee programs. Graduate trainees earn a stipend while in the program.

Resident and intern programs are also a good recruiting tool said Brenda Winston, chief of CAVHCS Education Service. “Students who may never have considered a career with VA often seek permanent employment after developing a fondness for our Nation’s heroes. And even if they choose a different employer, they gain the experience of working with a special population with special needs.

CAVHCS also has academic affiliations with: