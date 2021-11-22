Central Alabama VA and Tuskegee University collaborate to meet a vital healthcare need

PRESS RELEASE

November 22, 2021

Print

TUSKEGEE , AL — Registered Nurses are among the top Veterans Health Administration mission critical occupations.

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System and the Tuskegee University School of Nursing are working together to provide a learning environment for the students and fill a nursing shortage for VA. The two institutions have renewed their academic affiliation.

CAVHCS has a long history of providing a clinical environment for the Tuskegee University School of Nursing Baccalaureate students. It has provided a training environment for all levels of care from fundamental nursing to medical and surgical clinicals.

“The collaboration expanded as we look forward to offering student-trainee practicums in all clinical sites – Geriatrics, Mental and Behavior Health, Acute Care (Medical and Surgical) and Ambulatory (outpatient) Care,” said Brenda Winston, chief of CAVHCS Education Service.

The outlook is to offer learning programs for the nurses in their senior year of study and a mini-nurse residency programs for the new baccalaureate graduate. These new programs will offer experiential training to master their skills and increase potential for these nurses to join the VA workforce.