Central Alabama VA ask Veterans to not use Emergency Department for COVID-19 Testing

PRESS RELEASE

January 19, 2022

Print

Montgomery , AL — Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System asks Veterans not to use the Montgomery Campus Emergency Department for routine COVID-19 testing.

“Due to the Omicron variant Central Alabama is experiencing a high level of COVID-19 transmission,” said CAVHCS Director Amir Farooqi.

To preserve staffing resources and reduce other Veterans’ exposure to illness, if you are experiencing mild COVID symptoms, you are asked to contact an urgent care clinic or community site to receive a COVID-19 test rather than visiting the emergency department.

“When the ER is occupied with non-emergent patients, it will create a longer wait time for Veterans with emergencies,” said Farooqi. “We truly appreciate your support in minimizing delay for our Veterans in emergent situations.”

Health officials have said omicron doesn’t appear to cause illness like the delta variant. However, most of the hospitalizations are from the unvaccinated.

According to a New York Times article, Compared with Delta, Omicron infections were half as likely to send people to the hospital. Out of more than 52,000 Omicron patients identified from electronic medical records of Kaiser Permanente of Southern California, a large health system, the researchers found that not a single patient went on a ventilator during that time.

Being fully vaccinated, receiving a booster shot and wearing a mask in public indoor settings is the most effective way to protect yourself and others against COVID. If you have not been fully vaccinated or received a booster, we encourage you to schedule an appointment or attend one of our walk-in clinics.

Walk-in times and locations:

MVAC COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (CT)

Location: Montgomery VA Clinic (off Chantilly Parkway)

8105 Veterans Way, Montgomery, Alabama.

Tuskegee Campus COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (CT)

Location: Tuskegee Campus

2400 Hospital Road, Tuskegee Alabama (Building 90)

We encourage you to continue using the Secure Messaging feature on MyHealtheVet (https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home). This system can provide same-day access to make or change virtual appointments, renew VA prescriptions, ask health-related questions or communicate non-urgent health concerns/issues.