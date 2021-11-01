Operating status
VA Central Alabama health care
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery
Limited services and hours
We are open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call 866-601-1079 or 800-214-8387 before visiting us. Face coverings are mandatory at each facility and we encourage you to bring your own, or you can use one we provide.
Central Alabama Montgomery VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call 866-601-1079 or 800-214-8387 before visiting us. Face coverings are mandatory at each facility and we encourage you to bring your own, or you can use one we provide.
Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee
Limited services and hours
We are open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call 866-601-1079 or 800-214-8387 before visiting us. Face coverings are mandatory at each facility and we encourage you to bring your own, or you can use one we provide.
Columbus Downtown VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
The Columbus Downtown VA Clinic is located on the second floor of the Health and Human Service Center. This building includes 24 exam rooms/offices and one minor procedure room. The new clinic offers five consult treatment rooms and 12 administrative areas for Home-Based Primary Care.
Columbus VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call 866-601-1079 or 800-214-8387 before visiting us. Face coverings are mandatory at each facility and we encourage you to bring your own, or you can use one we provide.
Dothan 2 VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call 866-601-1079 or 800-214-8387 before visiting us. Face coverings are mandatory at each facility and we encourage you to bring your own, or you can use one we provide.
Fort Benning VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call 866-601-1079 or 800-214-8387 before visiting us. Face coverings are mandatory at each facility and we encourage you to bring your own, or you can use one we provide.
Monroe County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call 866-601-1079 or 800-214-8387 before visiting us. Face coverings are mandatory at each facility and we encourage you to bring your own, or you can use one we provide.
Wiregrass VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call 866-601-1079 or 800-214-8387 before visiting us. Face coverings are mandatory at each facility and we encourage you to bring your own, or you can use one we provide.