Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA Central Alabama health care facility.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills as soon as you receive them at your home to ensure no delay in your VA prescription medication therapy.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
- From any area within the Central Alabama area, dial: 334-272-4670, Then press 1, then Press 1 again for the automated prescription refill line which is available 24 hours/day/7 days/week/365 days per year.
- From outside of the Central Alabama area, dial the toll-free telephone number of: 1-800-214-8387, Then press 1, then Press 1 again for the automated prescription refill line which is available 24 hours/day/7 days/week/365 days per year.
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our VA Central Alabama health care pharmacies.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
Available at Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery
Montgomery Outpatient Pharmacy (Perry Hill)
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT closed weekends and holidays
Available at Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee
Outpatient Pharmacy
Note: The Tuskegee Outpatient Pharmacy is currently closed since April 2021 due to a current Tuskegee Outpatient Pharmacy Renovation project to improve our Veteran experience with a brand new, state of the art pharmacy at the Tuskegee campus, with an expected completion date of Summer 2022.
Available at Montgomery VA Clinic (MVAC)
Outpatient Pharmacy
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT closed weekends and holidays
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy support
Phone: From any area within the Central Alabama area dial: 334-272-4670, Then press 1, then Press 2 to speak to a pharmacy representative. From outside of the Central Alabama area, dial the toll-free telephone number of: 1-800-214-8387, Then press 1, then Press 2 to speak to a pharmacy representative.
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT (Monday through Friday), closed weekends and holidays.
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at:
- Montgomery Outpatient Pharmacy (Perry Hill), Ground Floor, right by the pharmacy window.
- Tuskegee Outpatient Pharmacy, Building 83, First floor.