Get reimbursed for travel expenses quicker with BTSSS Veterans can get reimbursed for travel expenses faster with the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System.

What is VA travel claim reimbursement? VA travel pay reimbursement through the Beneficiary Travel program pays eligible Veterans back for mileage and other authorized travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments.

What is BTSSS? The Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System is the new, faster way for eligible Veterans to receive reimbursement for their travel expenses.

How do I know if I’m eligible?

VA offers two types of travel pay reimbursement: general health care travel and special mode transportation. As a Veteran, you may be eligible for one or both. If you meet the criteria below, you may be eligible if you: • Have a service-connected rating of 30% or more. • Traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition. • Receive a VA pension, or your income does not exceed the maximum annual VA pension. • Traveling for a scheduled compensation or pension exam. • Have vision impairment, spinal cord injury or disorder, double or multiple amputations, enrollment in VA Rehab Programs.

What are the benefits of BTSSS? • Access 24 hours a day, every day • Fast payments • Direct deposit • Track claims at any time

How is it different from the paper forms and kiosks formerly used to file travel claims? BTSSS is an online, self-reporting system that eliminates delays created by paper forms and kiosks. An updated profile is required to file a claim online and to process previously submitted kiosk and paper claims. Filing travel claims electronically with BTSSS and using direct deposit result in the fastest payment possible.

I have never used BTSSS. How do I do it? Visit access.va.gov and select the Veteran Travel Claim Entry icon to get started. You will then be able to choose to log on using a DS-Logon Level 2 account, with a VA PIV card, with ID.me, or your My HealtheVet credentials.

For more tips and instructions on how to use BTSSS, watch our six-video playlist.

Do I have to use BTSSS to file a claim? No. But it is strongly encouraged. Eligible Veterans and caregivers can also file VA Form 10-3542 to request travel reimbursement.

If paper claims are an option, why should I switch to BTSSS? BTSSS is strongly encouraged because:

Combining electronic filing with direct deposit is the fastest way to be reimbursed.

BTSSS provides an easy way to check the status of a travel claim.

When a Veteran files a paper claim, the Beneficiary Travel Team must manually load and process that claim in BTSSS for the Veteran. This takes significantly longer to process this way, leading to substantial backlogs and increasing the wait time to be paid for all Veterans filing this way.

Logging into BTSSS is easy with any of these three methods -- credentials for ID.me, My HealtheVet, or a Level 2 DS-Logon account.

For more information:

Travel Pay:

Webpage — VA Travel Pay Reimbursement | Veterans Affairs

Log-in Options: Webpage — DoD DS Logon Premium Account FAQs - M

Video — Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introductiony HealtheVet (va.gov)

Webpage — ID.me Privacy and security on VA.gov | Veterans Affairs

Webpage — Upgrading Your My HealtheVet Account - My HealtheVet (va.gov)

BTSSS: Document -- User guide

Video — Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introduction

Video — How to Access BTSSS and Create Your Login

Video — How to set up Direct Deposit and access BTSSS

Video — How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a VA facility appointment

Video — How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a non-VA facility

Video — How to check the status of your travel reimbursement claim

Call the Tuskegee VA Beneficiary Travel Department at 334-273-6294 for more information.

To set up direct deposit, call 334-727-0550 extension 53036 or 52400.

For additional help, you can call the Beneficiary Travel toll-free call center at 1-855-574-7292. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.