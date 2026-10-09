You won’t be able to create a new account for ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR for part of this weekend. If you already have 1 of these verified accounts, you can still sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, and any other VA online service. Thank you for your patience.

Start time: Friday, October 9, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET

End time: Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET