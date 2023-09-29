Skip to Content
Chaplain services

VA Central Alabama health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. 

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

  • Baptisms
  • Bereavement (grief and loss) care
  • Comfort and counseling
  • Communion
  • Funerals
  • Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Protestant:  9 a.m. Montgomery-West Campus, 1 p.m.  Tuskegee-East Campus

Catholic Mass:  Coming soon!

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

  • Faster healing
  • Greater coping skills
  • Reduced pain
  • Better quality of life

Contact a chaplain

For more information, please call our chaplains at:

Interfaith Chapels

Building 1
Map of Montgomery-West campus
Hours:  Mon - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Building 93
Map of Tuskegee-East campus
Hours:  Mon - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

John W. Bailey, M.Div, BCC Chief of Chaplain Service

John Bailey M.Div., BCC

Chief of Chaplain Service

VA Central Alabama health care

Email: John.Bailey@va.gov

Chaplain Tony Brown

Tony Brown M.Div, CCC

Staff Chaplain

VA Central Alabama health care

Email: Tony.Brown5@va.gov

Jeffrey, Dephouse M.Div_., Staff Chaplain.jpg

Jeffrey Dephouse M.Div.

Staff Chaplain

VA Central Alabama health care

Email: Jeffrey.Dephouse@va.gov

Chaplain Jennifer Dukes

Jennifer Dukes M.Div, BCC

Staff Chaplain

VA Central Alabama health care

Email: Jennifer.Dukes2@va.gov

Rose S. Bryan

Rose Bryan M. Div., BCC, ACPE Certified Educator

ACPE Certified Educator

VA Central Alabama health care

Last updated: