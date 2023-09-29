Chaplain services
VA Central Alabama health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:
Protestant: 9 a.m. Montgomery-West Campus, 1 p.m. Tuskegee-East Campus
Catholic Mass: Coming soon!
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
For more information, please call our chaplains at:
- Montgomery-West campus: 334-272-4670, ext. 34598
- Tuskegee-East campus: 334-727-0550, ext. 53372
Interfaith Chapels
Building 1
Map of Montgomery-West campus
Hours: Mon - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Building 93
Map of Tuskegee-East campus
Hours: Mon - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
John Bailey M.Div., BCC
Chief of Chaplain Service
VA Central Alabama health care
Email: John.Bailey@va.gov
Tony Brown M.Div, CCC
Staff Chaplain
VA Central Alabama health care
Email: Tony.Brown5@va.gov
Jeffrey Dephouse M.Div.
Staff Chaplain
VA Central Alabama health care
Email: Jeffrey.Dephouse@va.gov
Jennifer Dukes M.Div, BCC
Staff Chaplain
VA Central Alabama health care
Email: Jennifer.Dukes2@va.gov
Rose Bryan M. Div., BCC, ACPE Certified Educator
ACPE Certified Educator
VA Central Alabama health care