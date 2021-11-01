Following national and local VA policies, face masks are still required in all CAVHCS facilities, regardless of vaccination status. The new masking recommendations released by the CDC for those fully vaccinated do not apply to our facilities. Additionally, as a reminder, visitors under the age of 18 are NOT allowed in VA facilities at this time.

Restrictions:

No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted, including infants.

No visitors will be allowed to wait in common areas (waiting rooms, vending areas, etc.).

Essential Companions for Outpatient Veterans: One essential companion (under the age of 18 is not permitted) should be allowed if their in-person presence is necessary for the care or comfort of a Veteran receiving outpatient care. Examples include a family member taking a Veteran home after a procedure involving sedation, a caregiver required to provide bedside care for a Veteran due to the specifics of the Veteran’s disability, or a chaperone helping a Veteran navigate the facility.

All VA facilities and clinics that administer COVID-19 vaccines accept walk-ins for all Veterans, spouses, and caregivers. This walk-in service ensures all Veterans enrolled in VA health care and those authorized under the SAVE LIVES Act have an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from VA at a time convenient for them.

Appointments are preferred; however, walk-ins are welcome, subject to supply availability. Please call 866-601-1079 during normal business hours to schedule a vaccination.

Thank you for helping us keep you and our employees safe.

CAVHCS is administering the Moderna and J&J/Janssen COVID-19 booster shots. Call us at 866-601-1079 to schedule an appointment and our staff will help you find a time that’s convenient for you. Vaccinations at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics are by appointment only. Appointments are preferred; however, you can walk-in at our designated locations.

Walk-in times and locations:

MVAC COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (CT)

Location: Montgomery VA Clinic (off Chantilly Parkway)

8105 Veterans Way, Montgomery, Alabama.

Tuskegee Campus COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (CT)

Location: Tuskegee Campus

2400 Hospital Road, Tuskegee Alabama (Building 90)

If you choose, you can also receive your booster shot at no cost to you outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at Vaccines.gov - Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go! We encourage you to share this information with your VA health care team.

Booster Shot Eligibility

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For people who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago.

VA is also offering the booster to Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits. The Save Lives Act authorizes VA to offer vaccines to Veterans not traditionally eligible for VHA care and others, including spouses and caregivers of Veterans.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they initially received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

If you’re not currently receiving health care through VA, find out if you’re eligible and apply now at this link https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/. This will shorten your waiting time during the vaccination clinics.