Emergency Preparedness

Stay safe during a tornado

Prepare an emergency plan and supply kit before severe weather occurs. Stay aware of weather conditions during thunderstorms, know where to shelter indoors and outdoors, and always protect your head and neck.

Pay close attention to changing weather conditions in your area. When thunderstorms are expected, monitor local radio and television stations, NOAA Weather Radio or trusted weather alerts. Some tornadoes develop quickly and may occur before a warning can be issued.

Know the warning signs

The following conditions may indicate that a tornado is approaching:

A dark or green-colored sky

A large, dark and low-lying cloud

Large hail

A loud roar that sounds like a freight train

If you notice any of these conditions, take shelter immediately. Continue monitoring local radio, television, NOAA Weather Radio or trusted online weather alerts.

Know where to shelter

Flying and falling debris causes many tornado-related deaths and injuries. Although no location is completely safe during a tornado, some places provide better protection than others.