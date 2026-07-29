Emergency Preparedness
Emergency preparedness resources to assist Veterans before, during and after a hurricane or other emergencies.
Hurricane Preparedness
The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 – November 30. Never underestimate the value of being prepared!
Check out the information below to learn more about hurricanes, hazards associated with hurricanes, and what you can do to prepare.
Make a plan
Your family may not be together when a disaster occurs. Make a plan now so everyone knows how to communicate, reconnect and stay safe. Start by learning about the types of disasters and emergencies that could affect your area, and choose a family meeting place that is familiar and easy to find.
Create your emergency plan
- Discuss your plan. Talk with your family, friends or household members about how you will respond during an emergency.
- Consider specific needs. Plan for the medical, mobility, communication, transportation and other needs of each household member.
- Complete a family emergency plan. Record important contact information, meeting locations and emergency procedures.
- Practice your plan. Review and practice the plan regularly with everyone in your household.
Hurricane preparedness resources
VA provides hurricane preparedness information for Veterans and their families, including resources available in Spanish.
Access VA hurricane preparedness resources in English and Spanish
Additional emergency planning information
Find guidance, planning tools and printable materials on the Ready.gov emergency planning webpage.
Know your Watches and Warnings
Part of preparing for a hurricane is understanding National Weather Service forecast products, especially the meaning of hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings.
Watches
Understand hurricane and tropical storm alerts
- Hurricane watch: Hurricane conditions, including sustained winds of 74 mph or higher, are possible in your area. Because it may not be safe to prepare after winds reach tropical-storm force, the National Hurricane Center issues hurricane watches approximately 48 hours before tropical-storm-force winds are expected.
- Tropical storm watch: Tropical storm conditions, including sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph, are possible within the specified area, generally within 48 hours.
- Storm surge watch: Life-threatening flooding from rising water moving inland from the shoreline is possible within the specified area, generally within 48 hours.
Warning
Understand hurricane and tropical storm warnings
- Hurricane warning: Hurricane conditions, including sustained winds of 74 mph or higher, are expected somewhere within the specified area. The National Hurricane Center issues hurricane warnings approximately 36 hours before tropical-storm-force winds are expected, allowing time to complete preparations.
- Tropical storm warning: Tropical storm conditions, including sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph, are expected within the specified area, generally within 36 hours.
- Storm surge warning: Life-threatening flooding from rising water moving inland from the shoreline is expected somewhere within the specified area, generally within 30 hours.
- Extreme wind warning: Extreme sustained winds of 115 mph or higher from a major hurricane, usually associated with the eyewall, are expected to begin within one hour. Take immediate shelter in an interior room of a well-built structure.
Before, During and After a Hurricane
Prepare before hurricane season
The best time to prepare for a hurricane is before hurricane season begins on June 1. Understanding your home’s vulnerability to storm surge, flooding and high winds can help you take the necessary precautions. Complete the following steps before hurricane season begins.
- Know your zone: Find out whether you live in a hurricane evacuation area, and become familiar with local evacuation routes.
- Learn about hurricane preparedness: Review the National Weather Service hurricane preparedness information to learn how to protect yourself, your family and your property.
- Build an emergency kit: Put together a hurricane disaster supply kit. Check emergency equipment, including flashlights, generators and storm shutters. Make sure you also have an adequate supply of medications.
- Develop or review your family emergency plan: Decide how family members or close friends will communicate, where you will meet and what you will do during an emergency. Keep a copy of the plan in your emergency kit or another secure, accessible location. Visit the Ready.gov emergency planning webpage to get started.
- Review your insurance policies: Make sure you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property, including coverage for hazards that may not be included in a standard policy.
During a Hurricane
Prepare when a hurricane threatens
When a hurricane threatens your community, be prepared to evacuate if you live in an area at risk of storm surge or flooding. Allow enough time to pack essential items, secure your home and tell family members or friends where you plan to go.
- Secure your home: Protect all windows. Permanent storm shutters offer the best protection. You may also cover windows with 5/8-inch exterior-grade or marine plywood that is cut to fit and ready to install. Purchase supplies before hurricane season to avoid the pre-storm rush.
- Stay informed: Check updates from your local National Weather Service office and local emergency management agency. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or local radio and television stations for the latest storm information and emergency instructions.
- Follow instructions from local officials: Evacuate immediately when local authorities issue an evacuation order. Do not delay.
- If you are not ordered to evacuate:
- Take shelter in a small interior room, closet or hallway on the lowest level that is not at risk of flooding. Put as many walls as possible between you and the outdoors.
- Stay away from windows, skylights and glass doors.
- If the eye of the storm passes over your area, conditions may become calm for a brief period. Do not go outside. Strong hurricane-force winds can quickly return from the opposite direction.
After a Hurricane
Stay safe after a hurricane
- Stay informed: Continue monitoring NOAA Weather Radio and local news for the latest updates. If you evacuated, return home only after local officials confirm that it is safe.
- Stay alert: Drive only when necessary. Avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges. Watch for fallen debris, downed power lines and weakened buildings, bridges, roads and sidewalks that could collapse.
- Assess the damage: Carefully inspect the outside of your home for downed power lines, gas leaks and structural damage. Do not enter a building if you smell gas, floodwater remains around it, it was damaged by fire or authorities have not declared it safe.
- Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning: Never operate a portable generator inside your home, garage, basement, shed or other enclosed space. Keep generators outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and vents. Review the CDC portable generator safety guidance.
- Use battery-powered flashlights: Do not use candles. Turn on your flashlight before entering a damaged or vacant building because switching it on inside could create a spark near leaking gas. Review these power outage safety tips.
- Find disaster assistance: Learn how to apply for help and access recovery resources through DisasterAssistance.gov.
Tornado Safety Tips
Stay safe during a tornado
Prepare an emergency plan and supply kit before severe weather occurs. Stay aware of weather conditions during thunderstorms, know where to shelter indoors and outdoors, and always protect your head and neck.
Pay close attention to changing weather conditions in your area. When thunderstorms are expected, monitor local radio and television stations, NOAA Weather Radio or trusted weather alerts. Some tornadoes develop quickly and may occur before a warning can be issued.
Know the warning signs
The following conditions may indicate that a tornado is approaching:
- A dark or green-colored sky
- A large, dark and low-lying cloud
- Large hail
- A loud roar that sounds like a freight train
If you notice any of these conditions, take shelter immediately. Continue monitoring local radio, television, NOAA Weather Radio or trusted online weather alerts.
Know where to shelter
Flying and falling debris causes many tornado-related deaths and injuries. Although no location is completely safe during a tornado, some places provide better protection than others.
- Go to a basement or a small interior room without windows on the lowest floor, such as a bathroom, closet or central hallway.
- Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls.
- If possible, get under a sturdy table or workbench. Cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress, and protect your head and neck with your arms or another available object.
- Do not remain in a mobile home. Move to a nearby sturdy building or designated storm shelter before the storm arrives.
Flood Safety
During a flood watch or warning
- Gather emergency supplies: Stock nonperishable food and water. Store at least 1 gallon of water per day for each person and pet, with enough supplies to last at least three days.
- Stay informed: Monitor local radio and television stations, NOAA Weather Radio and trusted emergency alerts for updates and instructions.
- Protect important records: Keep immunization records, including the date of your most recent tetanus shot, in a waterproof container.
- Secure outdoor items: Bring lawn furniture, grills, trash cans and other loose objects indoors, or secure them so they cannot be carried away by floodwaters or strong winds.
- Prepare to evacuate: If evacuation appears necessary and officials advise that it is safe to do so, turn off utilities at the main switches or valves before leaving.
- Move away from flood-prone areas: Leave low-lying areas, canyons, drainage channels and other locations that may flood. Never drive or walk through flooded roads or standing water.
After returning home, use caution if your property was flooded. Follow recommended flood cleanup and safety procedures before entering or beginning repairs.
After Flooding Occurs
Stay safe after a flood
- Avoid floodwater: Never drive or walk through flooded areas or standing water. Even shallow floodwater can cause a driver to lose control of a vehicle.
- Use safe water: Do not drink floodwater or use it to wash dishes, brush your teeth, prepare food or clean cooking surfaces. Use clean, safe water.
- Wait before returning home: If you evacuated, return home only after local authorities confirm that it is safe.
- Follow water advisories: Monitor local announcements for boil-water and drinking-water advisories. Local authorities will provide instructions about whether tap water is safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.
- During a water advisory, use only bottled, boiled or properly treated water for drinking, cooking, brushing your teeth and preparing food.
- Discard contaminated food and water: When in doubt, throw it out. Discard food, beverages and bottled water that came or may have come into contact with floodwater.
- Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning: Operate generators and pressure washers outdoors and at least 20 feet away from doors, windows and vents. Never run a vehicle inside an attached garage, even when the garage door is open.
Clean your home safely
The initial damage caused by a flood is not the only risk. Standing floodwater may contain infectious organisms, hazardous chemicals, sharp objects and other materials that can cause illness or injury.
If your home was flooded, use caution during cleanup. Remove and discard drywall and insulation contaminated by floodwater or sewage. Discard porous items that cannot be thoroughly cleaned and dried, including mattresses, pillows, carpeting, carpet padding and stuffed toys.
Before beginning cleanup or discarding damaged property, contact your insurance company and document the damage with photographs or video. Review FEMA flood safety and recovery guidance for additional information.
Clean washable walls, hard-surface floors and other household surfaces with soap and clean water. Follow the CDC instructions for safely cleaning and sanitizing with bleach. Use the concentration specified for the type of surface, follow the product label and never mix bleach with ammonia or other cleaning products.
Wildfire Safety Tips
Prepare for wildfires
Wildfires can spread quickly and threaten people, homes, animals and entire communities. As more people live in areas at risk for wildfires, it is important to prepare your household, understand evacuation procedures and know how to protect yourself from smoke.
Protect yourself from wildfire smoke
When wildfires create smoky conditions, take steps to reduce your exposure to smoke. Wildfire smoke can irritate your eyes, nose, throat and lungs. It may also cause coughing, wheezing and difficulty breathing.
Children, people who are pregnant and people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or heart disease should take extra precautions to limit smoke exposure.
Keep smoke outside
- Choose a room that can be closed off from outside air.
- Use a portable air cleaner or indoor air filtration system to help keep the air in the room clean.
- If a commercial air cleaner is unavailable or unaffordable, review EPA guidance for building and safely using a do-it-yourself box fan air cleaner.
- Avoid using candles, fireplaces, gas or propane appliances, wood-burning stoves and aerosol sprays.
- Avoid frying or broiling food, smoking tobacco products and vacuuming because these activities can increase indoor air pollution.
- If you have a central air-conditioning system, use a high-efficiency filter recommended for your system. Set the system to recirculate air or close the outdoor air intake when possible.
Reduce your smoke exposure
A properly fitted, NIOSH-approved respirator, such as an N95 or P100 respirator, may help reduce your exposure to wildfire smoke when you must be outdoors.
- A respirator fits tightly against the face and filters smoke particles from the air you breathe.
- Select an appropriate respirator and learn how to wear an N95 respirator correctly.
- Children age 2 and older may be able to wear respirators or masks. However, NIOSH-approved respirators may not be available in sizes that properly fit very young children.
- If you have heart or lung disease, ask your health care provider whether it is safe for you to wear a respirator.
Protect pets and livestock
Pets, livestock and other animals can also be affected by wildfire smoke.
- Learn how to protect your pets from wildfire smoke and protect livestock from wildfire smoke.
- Some evacuation shelters do not accept animals. Use the Petfinder shelter and rescue directory to locate animal shelters and rescue organizations.
- Review information about RedRover emergency sheltering assistance for animals displaced by natural disasters.
Monitor nearby fires and emergency alerts
- View the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map for information about fires, smoke plumes and current air quality conditions.
- View the National Weather Service fire weather outlooks for current fire weather information, watches and warnings.
- Monitor the Emergency Alert System, NOAA Weather Radio and local emergency notifications for evacuation orders and other safety instructions.
Monitor your health
Pay close attention to symptoms if you have asthma, COPD or heart disease, or if you are pregnant. Seek medical care if you experience new, concerning or worsening symptoms.
Learn more about protecting yourself from wildfire smoke.
Evacuate safely
Public safety officials may order an evacuation, or you may decide to leave before an order is issued. Prepare a family emergency plan that includes:
- Learning about wildfire risks in your area
- Identifying evacuation routes and destinations
- Preparing an emergency supply kit
- Planning how family members will communicate and reconnect
- Practicing your evacuation plan
Stay safe during power outages
Large wildfires can cause extended power outages. Learn what to do when the power goes out, including how to:
- Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
- Keep food safe
- Maintain access to safe drinking water
- Avoid downed power lines and other electrical hazards
Emergency health information card
An emergency health information card gives first responders important medical and contact information when you cannot communicate. It can also help responders assist you during an evacuation.
Include information about:
- Disabilities or medical conditions
- Prescription and over-the-counter medications
- Allergies
- Medical equipment or assistive devices
- Communication needs or difficulties
- Preferred treatments and health care providers
- Emergency contacts
Complete an emergency health information card using permanent ink. Make several copies and keep them in places that are easy to access, including your emergency supply kit, vehicle, wallet or purse, and wheelchair or mobility-device bag.