Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Central Alabama health care community.
Central Alabama Prosthetics Team Embraces Technology with Charleston VA in 3-D Printing Project
When Peter Williams, a prosthetist at Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, heard about the possibility of using 3-dimensional printing to fulfill Veteran needs, he didn’t let the opportunity pass by.
CAVHCS HUD-VASH Program Continues to Change Veteran Lives
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System or CAVHCS, continues to improve the lives of Veterans by offering services that can make a difference in their wellbeing.
CAVHCS Holds Homeless Stand Down in Tuskegee
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System held a Homeless Stand Down for more than 100 homeless Veterans at its Tuskegee Campus on Sept. 17.
CAVHCS Firefighter Saves Veteran's Life
It was a hot and sunny afternoon and Capt. Robert Smith, a firefighter for the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, pulled over to the side of the road to safely connect his Bluetooth to his car.
Life After COVID-19: Robert Shaw
MONTGOMERY, AL – On March 22, 2020, Robert Shaw’s life changed forever.