Read about what's happening in our VA Central Alabama health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Central Alabama

Central Alabama Prosthetics Team Embraces Technology with Charleston VA in 3-D Printing Project

When Peter Williams, a prosthetist at Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, heard about the possibility of using 3-dimensional printing to fulfill Veteran needs, he didn’t let the opportunity pass by.

Prosthetic test socket being printed. Image provided by Charleston VA.

CAVHCS HUD-VASH Program Continues to Change Veteran Lives

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System or CAVHCS, continues to improve the lives of Veterans by offering services that can make a difference in their wellbeing.

Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program Manager

CAVHCS Holds Homeless Stand Down in Tuskegee

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System held a Homeless Stand Down for more than 100 homeless Veterans at its Tuskegee Campus on Sept. 17.

Stand Down for Homeless Veterans

CAVHCS Firefighter Saves Veteran's Life

It was a hot and sunny afternoon and Capt. Robert Smith, a firefighter for the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, pulled over to the side of the road to safely connect his Bluetooth to his car.

Capt. Robert Smith

Life After COVID-19: Robert Shaw

MONTGOMERY, AL – On March 22, 2020, Robert Shaw’s life changed forever.

Shaws
