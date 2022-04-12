CAVHCS Tuskegee Campus hosts Tuskegee University Field Day

There is a storied history between Tuskegee University and the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) Tuskegee Campus that dates back almost 100 years.

Recently, Tuskegee University Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) students have been giving back to Veterans who came before them—giving fresh paint jobs to the bleachers and dugout of the historic baseball field that hosted numerous games many years ago.

But it didn’t stop there. Veterans lined up and watched the students participate in various competitions such as softball, track and field and a thank-you barbecue for Veterans and VA employees.

This field day event was an excellent way to strengthen the long-standing partnership with Tuskegee University, an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). The Tuskegee VA was built 99 years ago for black Veterans and black health care workers to ensure the community had the opportunity it deserved.

“The legacy of our Tuskegee Campus and Tuskegee University goes back 100 years,” said Amir Farooqi, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System Director. “Robert Moton fought hard to ensure this was the first VA with an entirely black staff. Health equity and health professionalism all started here.”

Students participated in team-building exercises to challenge themselves but also to have fun with Veterans and CAVHCS staff.

“Today was really about exposing the cadets to something outside of the campus,” said Department Chair and Professor of Aerospace Studies Air Force Lt. Col. Michael King.

“We’re five minutes away, so why not do something? We can show appreciation and learn from one another. The Veterans can come to see what’s going on now. Cadets can hear about how it was back then and see how we’ve improved, see how far we still need to go and receive the experience of wisdom as they progress through their careers,” King said.

This event was an excellent way to open more communication with Veterans, CAVHCS and Tuskegee University students. In our complex world, the lessons learned by these students will make them an adaptable and cohesive team when our Nation calls.

