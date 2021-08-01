COVID-19 vaccines:

CAVHCS is administering the Moderna and J&J/Janssen COVID-19 booster shots. Call us at 866-601-1079 to schedule an appointment, and our staff will help you find a time that’s convenient for you. Vaccinations at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics are by appointment only. Appointments are preferred; however, you can walk in at our designated locations.

Walk-in times and locations:

MVAC COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. (CT)

Location: Montgomery VA Clinic (off Chantilly Parkway)

8105 Veterans Way, Montgomery, Alabama.

Tuskegee Campus COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. (CT)

Location: Tuskegee Campus (Building 3 Room 104)

2400 Hospital Road, Tuskegee Alabama

