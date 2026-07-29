Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

Explore VA careers

Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.

Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in the central Alabama area.