Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Central Alabama Healthcare System. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA Central Alabama health care
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN 7 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to join one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a health care professional interested in working for the VA Central Alabama Healthcare System, contact our Montgomery Human Resources office at at 334-272-4670, ext. 4920 or our Tuskegee Human Resources office at 334-727-0550, ext. 2757 or 3600. You can also call our nursing recruiter at 334-272-4670, ext. 4310.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in the central Alabama area.
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Download 10-2850 - Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors
- Download 10-2850A - Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse
- Download 10-2850C - Application for Associated Health Occupations
- Download 10-2850D - Application for Health Professions Trainees
- Download OF-306 - Declaration for Federal Employment form
- Download SF 15 - Application for 10-point Veterans Preference
Contact us
Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery
Human Resources Management Services
Coming soon!
Map of Montgomery-West campus
Phone: 334-272-4670, ext. 4920
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee
Human Resources Management Services
Coming soon!
Map of Tuskegee-East campus
Phone: 334-727-0550, ext. 2757 or 3600
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT