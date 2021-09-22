CAVHCS Pharmacy Residency Preceptors

Alicia Crawford, Pharm.D., BCGP

Dr. Crawford earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University in 2013. She went on to complete her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at CAVHCS. Dr. Crawford continued her career at the CAVHCS as an Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy Specialist providing care for patients in the Community Living Center. She is an affiliate faculty member of Auburn University School of Pharmacy and Hampton University School of Pharmacy. Dr. Crawford is a co-preceptor for the Community Living Center and Home Based Primary Care rotation.

Amber Cardoza, Pharm.D., BCACP

Dr. Cardoza was born in Charleston, West Virginia, but was raised in Valdosta, GA. She earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University in May 2015. She completed her pre-pharmacy coursework at Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM), where she was also a part of the AUM women’s soccer team. Dr. Cardoza completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at CAVHCS. Her clinical interests include ambulatory care, infectious disease, and anticoagulation. After completing her PGY1, Dr. Cardoza accepted a position with CAVHCS as a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and now works in Columbus, GA.

Ashley Trammell, Pharm.D., BCPS

Dr. Trammell earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Sciences from Auburn University in 2007. She then earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University in 2011. After graduation, she completed at PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Upon the completion of her residency, she accepted a position as an infusion pharmacist for the Hematology/Oncology Infusion Clinics at UAB Hospital. In 2012, she accepted a position with the Montgomery Cancer Center as an infusion pharmacist. Dr. Trammell joined the pharmacy staff at CAVHCS in 2016 as a clinical specialist in the infectious disease clinic with an emphasis on Hepatitis C.

Autumn Gordon, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCGP

Dr. Gordon received a BS in Clinical Laboratory Science from Indiana University before graduating with her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University in 2007. She went on to complete a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency with Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN. Dr. Gordon joined VA Northern Indiana in 2008 and transferred to CAVHCS in 2015. During her VA career, she has served as a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PGY1 Residency Coordinator, and is currently the PGY1 Residency Program Director. She accepts APPE students from Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University for their ambulatory care rotations and serves as a preceptor for the Pharmacy Residency Ambulatory Care rotations at CAVHCS.

Brianna Rhodes, Pharm.D.

Dr. Rhodes received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Tallahassee, FL. She went on to complete a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System in Little Rock, AR and a PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy in Little Rock, AR. Dr. Rhodes currently serves as Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Diabetes and Endocrinology team at CAVHCS. She is an affiliate faculty member for Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy and serves as a residency preceptor for the diabetes elective rotation.

Britney Willis, Pharm.D.

Dr. Willis received a BS in Biomedical Sciences before receiving her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University in Auburn, AL in May 2016. She completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at CAVHCS in 2017. After residency, Dr. Willis joined CAVHCS as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the specialty clinic focusing on patients with hepatitis C. She is currently serving as a PACT pharmacist.

Cassidy Moses, Pharm.D.

Dr. Moses received a BS degree in Biomedical Sciences from Auburn University before obtaining her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy at Auburn University. She went on to complete a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) in Montgomery, AL. She has worked as a Clinical Pharmacist Specialist at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center on both the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) and in the Anticoagulation Clinic. Dr. Moses currently serves as a PACT Clinical Pharmacist Specialist at CAVHCS. She is an affiliate faculty member for the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy and serves as a residency preceptor for ambulatory care rotations.

Crystal H. Wood, Pharm.D., BCACP

Dr. Wood is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Home Based Primary Care Clinics at CAVHCS. In 2003, Dr. Wood received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama. In 2004, she completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. She came to CAVHCS in 2010 to serve as the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for Geriatric Primary Care and Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) and in 2013 transitioned to her current role in the HBPC Clinics. Dr. Wood provides medication therapy management services to HBPC patients including: diabetes, hypertension, lipids, thyroid disorders, anemia, anticoagulation and more. She also serves on the interdisciplinary team for each of the three HBPC Clinics. She has served an Affiliate Clinical Professor for Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University since 2004, precepting 4th year pharmacy students.

Eileen M. Sordo, Pharm.D., BCPP

Dr. Sordo earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Touro College of Pharmacy in New York City in 2013. After graduation, she completed a Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Miami Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in Miami, FL, in 2014. In 2015, she completed a Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at the Western NY Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in Buffalo, NY. Dr. Sordo has been the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MHRRTP) at CAVHCS since August 2015. She precepts residents during their psychiatry II rotation.

Jacqueline Waller, Pharm.D.

Dr. Waller graduated with her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy in 2020. She went on to complete a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at CAVHCS. Upon completing a residency in 2021, Dr. Waller accepted a position within CAVHCS as a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Columbus, GA.

Jennifer Cook, Pharm.D.

Dr. Cook earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy in Birmingham, AL. Following her graduation in 2014, she completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at CAVHCS. In 2015, she accepted a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position at CAVHCS where her main practice area is the outpatient anticoagulation clinic. She serves as co-preceptor for the anticoagulation / cardiology elective rotation.

Lauren Massingill, Pharm.D., BCGP

Dr. Massingill earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University in 2013. After graduation, she completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at CAVHCS. Upon completion of her residency, Dr. Massingill continued her career at CAVHCS as an Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy Specialist providing care for patients admitted to the High Intensity Psychiatric Unit and the Community Living Center. Dr. Massingill currently serves on the co-managed care team with a focus in formulary management. Dr. Massingill has a Board Certification in Geriatrics and is an affiliate faculty member for Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy.

Lauren Rass, Pharm.D., BCPS

Dr. Rass earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, in 2012. She completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at CAVHCS in 2013. After residency, Dr. Rass joined CAVHCS as an Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy Specialist before transitioning to the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinical specialist position in 2014. She provides medication management services for patients with various diseases encountered in the ambulatory setting. She is a clinical preceptor for the ambulatory care rotations. She also accepts fourth-year pharmacy students from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University, for their ambulatory care rotations and serves on the Women’s Health Committee at CAVHCS.

Lynsey Neighbors, Pharm.D., BCPS

Dr. Neighbors is currently a clinical pharmacy specialist practicing in Home Based Primary Care and serves as the PGY1 residency program coordinator. In the past, she has served as the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director (2012-2016) and Associate Chief of Pharmacy for Clinical Services (2015-2019). She received a BS in Biology from the University of Alabama before graduating with her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University in 2006. She went on to complete a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency with East Alabama Medical Center and Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy (2007) and worked as a decentralized acute care pharmacist at East Alabama Medical Center prior to accepting an ambulatory care clinical pharmacy specialist position at CAVHCS in 2009. She precepts residents during their practice management/drug information rotation and accepts fourth year pharmacy students from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University. Her practice interests include geriatrics, medication safety, and quality improvement.

Mary Elizabeth O'Barr, Pharm.D.

Dr. O'Barr l earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Sciences Cum Laude with Honors from Auburn University in 2013. She then earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree with Distinction from the Eshleman School of Pharmacy, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in 2018. After graduation, she completed at PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy Clinical Health Services in Auburn, Alabama. She then went on to complete specialized training in Pain and Palliative Care through a PGY2 Residency at the Birmingham VA Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. She joined CAVHCS as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in pain management with emphasis on providing care to rural and high-risk veterans. She serves on multiple committees including the Resident Advisory Board (RAB), Pain Committee and OIG monitoring subcommittee, Continued Survey Readiness Committee (CSRC), and Integrated Ethics (IE) Committee at CAVHCS. She also leads the STORM patient review meetings and is an active member on the Alabama Society of Health System Pharmacists (ALSHP) membership committee.

Merideth (Hope) Allen, Pharm.D.

Dr. Allen received a BS in Biomedical Sciences from Troy University before obtaining her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy. She went on to complete a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Central Alabama VA Health Care System. Dr. Allen currently serves as an Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at CAVHCS. She is an affiliate faculty member for the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy and serves as a residency preceptor for the internal medicine rotation.

Molly Howard, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCACP

Dr. Howard received a BA in Biology from Carleton College before obtaining her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions. She went on to complete a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham, NC, and a PGY2 Specialty Residency in Ambulatory Care with the University of North Carolina Medical Center and UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, NC. Dr. Howard practiced as a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at CAVHCS for five years before transitioning to a PACT position within the VISN 7 Clinical Resource Hub. Before her transition, she served as both residency program coordinator and residency program director at CAVHCS. She is an affiliate faculty member for the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy and serves as residency preceptor for virtual ambulatory care rotations.

Morgan Fisher, Pharm.D.

Dr. Fisher graduated with her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy in 2018. She went on to complete a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at CAVHCS in 2019. Dr. Fisher currently serves as an Anticoagulation Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at CAVHCS and serves as a residency preceptor for the anticoagulation rotation.

Pamela L. Stamm, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCACP, CDCES, FASHP

Dr. Stamm is an Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice at Auburn University. She received her B.S. degree in Pharmacy from Saint Louis College of Pharmacy now University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, Missouri. She completed her Doctor of Pharmacy at Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina in 1996. Following graduation, she completed one year of post-doctoral training as a Primary Care Resident at The Medical Center and Lakeland Family Practice, Jackson, Mississippi. She joined the faculty of Auburn University’s (AU) James I. Harrison School of Pharmacy in 1997. She joined CAVHCS in 2006 after previously providing services in a Family Medicine Residency program and the Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center. At CAVHCS Dr. Stamm serves as a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. She is active in Alabama Society of Health System Pharmacists, American Society of Health System Pharmacists, and American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. She precepts residents during an elective Academic rotation and serves as faculty within the AU Resident Teaching and Learning Program

Perry Thompson, Pharm.D.

Dr. Thompson received a BS in Biomedical Sciences from Auburn University before graduating with his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy in 2020. He went on to complete a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency with the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS). At the completion of residency, Dr. Thompson joined CAVHCS as an inpatient clinical pharmacy specialist on the Tuskegee, AL campus. Dr. Thompson serves as a preceptor in training for the Internal Medicine rotation at CAVHCS.

Shannon Bear, Pharm.D., BCPS

Dr. Bear received a BS in Biochemistry from Georgia Institute of Technology before earning her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy in 2016. She completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency and a PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency with the Columbia VA Health Care System in Columbia, SC. After residency, she stayed with the Columbia VA as the PACT/Women’s Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, where she served as a preceptor for PGY1 residents and APPE students. She transferred to CAVHCS in 2021 and will serve as preceptor for the Women’s Health/PACT elective rotation.

Shelley Pooler, Pharm.D., BCACP

Dr. Pooler received a BS in Chemistry from Auburn University before graduating with her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University in 2005. She went on to work in retail and hospital pharmacy before accepting a position as a clinical pharmacist at CAVHCS in 2008 and then later transitioning into a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist position a few years later. Dr. Pooler currently serves as a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Wiregrass VA Outpatient Clinic located at the Fort Rucker Army Military Base where she provides medication management services for patients with various disease states encountered in the ambulatory care setting. She serves as a preceptor for the ambulatory care rotations at CAVHCS where she provides a unique opportunity to teach and mentor pharmacy students and residents in a VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic setting.

Spencer Durham, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCIDP

Dr. Durham is an Associate Clinical Professor in the department of Pharmacy Practice with the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy. Dr. Durham is originally from Arab, Alabama, and completed his pre-pharmacy coursework at Auburn University and graduated with his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Harrison School of Pharmacy in 2007. Dr. Durham joined the faculty of his alma mater in 2013. He maintains a practice site at CAVHCS where he specializes in infectious diseases and offers an infectious disease elective for the PGY1 pharmacy residents and serves as the co-preceptor for the academia elective.

Terrence Brown, PharmD.

Dr. Brown earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTSHC) College of Pharmacy in Memphis, TN, in 2019. He went on to complete a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the at the Tuscaloosa VA medical Center in Tuscaloosa, AL. Upon completion of residency, he accepted a clinical pharmacy specialist in Outpatient Mental Health at CAVHCS where he serves as co-preceptor for the Mental Health rotation.