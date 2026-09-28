CAVHCS Pharmacy Residency Preceptors

VA-Montgomery, AL-Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Preceptors

Hope Allen

Hope Allen, PharmD, earned a BS in biomedical sciences from Troy University and a PharmD from Auburn University. She completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency at the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) and subsequently accepted an inpatient clinical pharmacy practitioner position. She later transitioned to a patient aligned care team (PACT) clinical pharmacy practitioner role and then to PACT pharmacist supervisor. Dr. Allen currently serves as Residency Program Director and Associate Chief of Pharmacy for Clinical Pharmacy Services. She precepts residents during their pharmacy administration learning experience and is an affiliate faculty member at the Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy.

Nick Bennett

Nick Bennett, PharmD, earned his PharmD from the University of Colorado in 2011. He worked in the private sector before joining the Northern Arizona VA in 2020, where he served as an outpatient clinical pharmacist, outpatient pharmacy supervisor, and Chief of Pharmacy. In August 2024, he transitioned to CAVHCS as Chief of Pharmacy. Dr. Bennett also serves as a preceptor for the Pharmacy Administration rotation.

Anisa Britt

Anisa Britt, PharmD, received a BS in biology from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University before earning her PharmD from Hampton University in 2019. Upon graduation, she practiced as a staff pharmacist at CVS and then transitioned to residency in 2020. She completed PGY1 and PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residencies at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. After residency, she began practicing at CAVHCS as a mental health clinical pharmacy practitioner. Dr. Britt serves as a preceptor for PGY1 residents and advanced pharmacy practice experience students in mental health, and also mentors residents on their residency projects. She was recognized as Preceptor of the Year for 2024-2025.

Jaden Chandler

Jaden Chandler, PharmD received a BS in biomedical sciences from Auburn University before graduating with her PharmD in 2022. She completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency and PGY2 ambulatory care pharmacy residency at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare system in Little Rock, Arkansas. After completing residency, she joined CAVHCS as a community care pharmacist. She currently serves as the PACT Pharmacist Supervisor. In addition to precepting during rotations, she also serves as a mentor for resident journal club presentations.

Jaycee Easton

Jaycee Easton, PharmD, BCPS, BC-ADM, earned her BS in human physiology and PharmD from the University of Iowa. She completed a PGY1 residency at CAVHCS before practicing at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System in Nashville, where she obtained board certification in pharmacotherapy. Dr. Easton now serves as a primary care clinical pharmacy practitioner at the Fort Benning clinic and is board certified in Advanced Diabetes Management. She enjoys precepting pharmacy students and residents and managing ambulatory care disease states along with her team.

LeAndrea Johnson

LeAndrea Johnson, PharmD, BCPS, DPLA, is a clinical pharmacy practitioner in the Community Living Center. She earned her PharmD from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and previously served as Associate Chief of Pharmacy for Inpatient/Acute Care from 2015 to 2026. Before joining the VA, she practiced as a clinical and distributive pharmacist at Baptist Medical Center East. Dr. Johnson precepts the CLC/LTC elective rotation. She also accepts fourth-year pharmacy students from Auburn University and Samford University. Her practice experience includes outpatient, acute care, long-term care, anticoagulation, nutrition, and pharmacy administration.

Tiffany Lyght

Tiffany Lyght, PharmD, completed her undergraduate prerequisites at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) of Tallahassee, Florida, before earning her PharmD from FAMU's College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. She started her career in retail pharmacy management with Walgreens in Miami, Florida. She has practice experience in retail, managed care, long-term care, research, and hospital pharmacy, with 15 years of hospital experience. She continued her career at CAVHCS as an inpatient clinical pharmacist practitioner in 2023 providing care for patients during their inpatient stay. She currently serves as the inpatient pharmacy supervisor. She has served as an item writer and on the standards setting committee for the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). She serves as a residency preceptor for the internal medicine rotation.

Lauren Massingill

Lauren Massingill, PharmD, BCGP, earned her PharmD from Auburn University in 2013. She completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency at CAVHCS in 2014. Following residency, she continued her career at CAVHCS as an inpatient clinical pharmacy practitioner. In 2021, she transitioned into a formulary management role. She currently serves as a co-preceptor for the Prior Authorization Management elective.

Walter Minger

Walter Minger, PharmD, received a BS in biomedical sciences and a PharmD from Auburn University. He worked full time for 6 months post-graduation in retail pharmacy while simultaneously working at Jackson hospital and Paragon Home Infusion in Montgomery, Alabama. He subsequently transitioned to Center-Ops-Manager/PIC at Paragon healthcare before joining the staff at CAVHCS in 2023. He currently serves as the compounded sterile preparations manager for the inpatient pharmacy.

Kelly Mooney

Kelly Mooney, PharmD, BCPS earned her BS in Biomedical Sciences from Auburn University. She earned her PharmD from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University in 2012. Upon graduation, she completed a PGY1 residency at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. Following residency, she accepted a position with CAVHCS as an inpatient clinical pharmacy specialist. In 2016, she transitioned into Geriatric PACT as a clinical pharmacy practitioner, where she serves as a resident preceptor and project mentor.

Cassidy Moses

Cassidy Moses, PharmD, received a BS degree in biomedical sciences from Auburn University before obtaining her PharmD from Auburn University. She completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency at CAVHCS. She has worked at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in the PACT and anticoagulation clinics. Currently, she serves as a PACT and clinical pharmacy practitioner at CAVHCS and as a residency preceptor for ambulatory care rotations. She is an affiliate faculty member for the Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy.

Morgan Moulton

Morgan Moulton, PharmD, BCPS, received her PharmD from Auburn University. After graduation, she completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. After completing her PGY1, she chose to pursue specialty training in ambulatory care and academia by completing a PGY2 pharmacy residency at the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy in Athens, Georgia. Following her post-graduate training, she accepted a position with CAVHCS as a PACT clinical pharmacy practitioner at the Fort Benning Community Based Outpatient Clinic located just outside Columbus, Georgia. She has now transitioned into the role of academic detailing pharmacist for the CAVHCS. In this role, she works to disseminate the most up-to-date evidence-based medicine practices to facility staff to improve Veteran healthcare. Her areas of interest include the management of chronic disease states such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, gout, hyperthyroidism, and much more. She is a preceptor for an academic detailing elective rotation for pharmacy residents.

Lynsey Neighbors

Lynsey Neighbors, PharmD, BCPS, is a clinical pharmacy practitioner in home-based primary care and serves as the PGY1 residency program coordinator. She has previously served as the PGY1 residency program director (2012-2015) and associate chief of pharmacy for clinical services (2015-2019). She received a BS in biology from the University of Alabama before graduating with her PharmD from Auburn University. She completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency with East Alabama Medical Center and Auburn University. She worked as a decentralized acute care and outpatient anticoagulation pharmacist at East Alabama Medical Center prior to accepting an ambulatory care position at CAVHCS. She precepts residents for their home-based primary care rotations as well as for their longitudinal presentations learning experience. She accepts fourth-year pharmacy students from Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy. Her practice interests include geriatrics, medication safety, and quality improvement.

Mary Elizabeth O'Barr

Mary Elizabeth O'Barr, PharmD, earned her BS degree in biomedical sciences cum laude with honors from Auburn University in 2013. She earned her PharmD from the Eshleman School of Pharmacy, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, in 2018. After graduation, she completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency at the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy Clinical Health Services. She then went on to complete specialized pain and palliative care training through a PGY2 residency at the Birmingham VA Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. She joined CAVHCS as a clinical pharmacy practitioner in pain management in 2020 and then transitioned into her current role as PMOP coordinator in 2021. She serves on multiple committees, including the pain management committee and advanced pharmacy planning committee. She also leads the opioid risk mitigation patient review meetings and is an active member of the Alabama Society of Health-System Pharmacists membership committee.

Shelley Pooler

Shelley Pooler, PharmD, BCACP, received a BS in chemistry from Auburn University before graduating with her PharmD in 2005. She worked in retail and hospital pharmacy before accepting a position as a clinical pharmacist at CAVHCS in 2008. She currently serves as a PACT clinical pharmacy practitioner . She provides medication management services for patients with various diseases encountered in the ambulatory care setting, and she serves as a preceptor for the ambulatory care learning experiences.

Lauren Rass

Lauren Rass, PharmD, BCPS, earned her PharmD from Auburn University in 2012. She completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency at CAVHCS in 2013. After residency, she joined CAVHCS as an inpatient pharmacist before transitioning to primary care in 2014. She provides medication management services for patients with various diseases encountered in the ambulatory setting. She is a residency preceptor for ambulatory care rotations. She also accepts fourth-year pharmacy students from Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy for their ambulatory care rotations and serves on the women's health committee.

Rachel Roberts

Rachel Roberts, PharmD, received a BS in biology from Auburn University in Montgomery before earning her PharmD from Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy in 2016. She worked retail before joining CAVHCS as the Co-Managed Care Pharmacist in 2017. She was then transitioned to formulary management in 2021. She serves as the co-preceptor for the prior authorization management elective.

Holly Salonia

Holly Salonia, PharmD, earned her BS in biomedical sciences from Auburn University and completed her PharmD in 2023. She finished a PGY1 residency at CAVHCS in 2024 and subsequently joined CAVHCS as a community care formulary management pharmacist. Dr. Salonia now serves as a PACT clinical pharmacy practitioner at the Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic in Columbus, Georgia. In addition to precepting residents while on their rotations, she also mentors residents in journal club development.

Adrianna Smith

Adrianna Smith, PharmD, BCACP, obtained her PharmD from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 2018. She also completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy. Before coming to CAVHCS in 2022, she worked as an ambulatory care clinical pharmacy practitioner at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System. She currently practices at the Robert S. Poydasheff VA clinic in Columbus, Georgia and is an ambulatory care residency preceptor as well as a preceptor for P4 students from Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy.

Eileen Sordo

Eileen Sordo, PharmD earned her PharmD from Touro College of Pharmacy in New York City in 2013. After graduation, she completed a PGY1 residency at the Miami VA Health Care System in Miami, Florida. In 2015, she completed a PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency at the VA Western New York Health Care System in Buffalo, New York. Since 2015, she has been the clinical pharmacy practitioner for the mental health residential rehabilitation treatment program (MHRRTP) at CAVHCS, where she also assists in mental health population health management initiatives and precepts pharmacy residents during their inpatient/residential psychiatry rotation.

Perry Thompson

Perry Thompson, PharmD, completed his undergraduate and professional studies at Auburn University, graduating with his PharmD in 2020. He completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency with CAVHCS. After his residency, he joined the staff as an inpatient clinical pharmacy practitioner. In January 2024, he transitioned to the role of Automated Data Processing Application Coordinator (ADPAC) for the pharmacy department. He serves as the preceptor for the pharmacy informatics elective.

Brittany Till

Brittany Till, PharmD, completed her undergraduate prerequisites at Auburn University of Montgomery before earning her PharmD from Auburn University's Harrison College of Pharmacy in 2020. She completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama. After her residency, she stayed at Baptist Medical Center South as an Emergency Medicine Clinical Pharmacist. She served as a preceptor for PGY1 residents and advanced pharmacy practice experience students. She transferred to CAVHCS in 2023 and is a preceptor for the anticoagulation learning experience.

Britney Willis

Britney Willis, PharmD, received a BS in biomedical science from Auburn University before earning her PharmD from the Harrison College of Pharmacy at Auburn University in 2016. She completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency at the CAVHCS in Montgomery, AL. After completing her residency, she accepted a position with CAVHCS as a specialty clinical pharmacy practitioner in the Hepatitis C clinic. Britney transitioned to her current role as a PACT clinical pharmacy practitioner in 2019. She has served as a preceptor and mentor to PGY1 residents during her time with CAVHCS.

Crissy Wood

Crissy Wood, PharmD, BCACP, is a clinical pharmacy practitioner for home-based primary care clinics. In 2003, she received her PharmD from Auburn University. In 2004, she completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. She came to CAVHCS in 2010 to serve as the clinical pharmacy practitioner for geriatric primary care and home-based primary care. She has been an affiliate clinical professor for Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy since 2004, precepting 4th-year pharmacy students.

Ashley Wynn

Ashley Wynn, PharmD, BCPS, earned her BS in Health Sciences from Mercer University in 2010 and her PharmD from Mercer University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2013. She began her career as a community pharmacist, progressing from staff pharmacist to pharmacy manager before transitioning to inpatient pharmacy practice in 2016. In 2022, she joined CAVHCS as an Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor and has served as Associate Chief of Inpatient Pharmacy since 2024. Ashley is a Board-Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist (BCPS) with 13 years of experience as a pharmacist and nearly 20 years of pharmacy experience overall. Her pharmacy career began as a technician at a small independent pharmacy in her hometown, providing her with a broad perspective across community, inpatient, operational, and pharmacy leadership practice settings.