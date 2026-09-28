Pharmacy Residency
The VA-Montgomery, AL-Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency is an ASHP-accredited 12-month postgraduate training program beginning around July 1 each year, depending on the start of the nearest pay period. Three applicants are selected through the National Matching Service (NMS) to complete the program. The program consists of 7 required rotations and three elective rotations, each lasting 5 weeks. Residents will also be required to participate in four longitudinal experiences, one of which includes staffing every third weekend.
Pharmacy Residency
The VA-Montgomery, AL-Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency is an ASHP-accredited 12-month postgraduate training program beginning around July 1 each year, depending on the start of the nearest pay period. Three applicants are selected through the National Matching Service (NMS) to complete the program. The program consists of 7 required rotations and three elective rotations, each lasting 5 weeks. Residents will also be required to participate in four longitudinal experiences one of which includes staffing every third weekend.
Location
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS)-West Campus
215 Perry Hill Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Required Rotations:
- Orientation
- Ambulatory Care I
- Ambulatory Care II
- Anticoagulation
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Internal Medicine
- Psychiatry I
Elective Rotations:
- Academic Detailing
- Administration
- Community Living Center (CLC)
- Pain/PMOP
- Pharmacy Operations
- Prior Authorization Management
- Psychiatry II
*Residents may choose to repeat a required experience as an elective if no more than one-third of the twelve-month program is conducted with a specific patient population or practice area.
Required Longitudinal Learning Experiences:
- Major Project
- Professional Presentations
- Pharmacy Operations
- Administration
Elective Longitudinal Opportunity:
- Residency Teaching and Learning Program offered by the Harrison College of Pharmacy, Auburn University
Benefits:
- Competitive Stipend: Estimated $49,000/year
- Eleven paid federal holidays per year
- Thirteen days of paid annual leave
- Thirteen days of paid sick leave
- Health Insurance
- Optional Dental/Vision insurance
- Administrative leave for attendance to the ASHP Mid-year Clinical Meeting and/or Southeastern Residency Conference (SERC)
Application Requirements:
The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, graduate of an accredited school of pharmacy, and hold an active pharmacy license or be eligible for licensure in any U.S. state or territory. All applicants must participate in the ASHP resident matching program.
Application Process:
Candidates should complete a standard application for the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas. Requirements for completed applications include:
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter of Intent
- Official Pharmacy School Transcript
- Three Letters of Reference
Application Deadline:
All application materials must be submitted via PhORCAS by January 8, 2027
Interview Notification:
Candidates will be notified of interview status no later than the end of February each year.
Position Appointment:
Appointment is contingent upon satisfactory completion of physical exam (including drug test). Applicants must meet all requirements for federal employment.
Note: The VA Central Alabama pharmacy residency program agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant. The program adheres to the rules of the ASHP Resident Match Program.
Contact Information:
All correspondence should be addressed to the following:
Hope Allen, PharmD
Residency Program Director
Central Alabama Veterans HCS
Pharmacy Service (119)
334-590-9761
Merideth.Allen3@va.gov
Chloe Benedict, PharmD
Chloe Benedict, PharmD, received her BS in Biomedical Sciences from Auburn University as well as her Doctor of Pharmacy from Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy. She is originally from Birmingham, Alabama, and her current interests include academia, ambulatory care, and women’s health. After completion of her PGY1, she hopes to pursue a career in ambulatory care as a VA clinical pharmacist practitioner. Outside of pharmacy, Chloe enjoys pickleball, home improvement projects, spending time with family and friends, and walking.
Nehemie Firmin, PharmD
Nehemie Firmin received her PharmD from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. Originally from Orlando, Florida, her current practice interests include ambulatory care, geriatric pharmacy, and anticoagulation management. After completing her PGY1 residency, she hopes to continue her career within the VA by pursuing a PGY2 residency in ambulatory care or beginning a position as a VA clinical pharmacist practitioner. Outside of pharmacy, Nehemie enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, attending concerts, visiting the spa, trying new restaurants, exploring fashion and styling, and creating handmade gifts and gift baskets for her loved ones.
Juhyun Park, PharmD
Juhyun Park received her BS in Biomedical Sciences from Auburn University as well as her PharmD from Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy. She is originally from South Korea, and is currently interested in ambulatory care, geriatrics, and anticoagulation. After completing her PGY1, she hopes to continue her career within VA as a clinical pharmacist practitioner. Outside of pharmacy, Juhyun enjoys self-nail art, baking, cooking, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.