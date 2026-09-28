Pharmacy Residency

The VA-Montgomery, AL-Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency is an ASHP-accredited 12-month postgraduate training program beginning around July 1 each year, depending on the start of the nearest pay period. Three applicants are selected through the National Matching Service (NMS) to complete the program. The program consists of 7 required rotations and three elective rotations, each lasting 5 weeks. Residents will also be required to participate in four longitudinal experiences one of which includes staffing every third weekend.

Location

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS)-West Campus

215 Perry Hill Road

Montgomery, AL 36109

Required Rotations:

Orientation

Ambulatory Care I

Ambulatory Care II

Anticoagulation

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Internal Medicine

Psychiatry I

Elective Rotations:

Academic Detailing

Administration

Community Living Center (CLC)

Pain/PMOP

Pharmacy Operations

Prior Authorization Management

Psychiatry II

*Residents may choose to repeat a required experience as an elective if no more than one-third of the twelve-month program is conducted with a specific patient population or practice area.

Required Longitudinal Learning Experiences:

Major Project

Professional Presentations

Pharmacy Operations

Administration

Elective Longitudinal Opportunity:

Residency Teaching and Learning Program offered by the Harrison College of Pharmacy, Auburn University

Benefits:

Competitive Stipend: Estimated $49,000/year

Eleven paid federal holidays per year

Thirteen days of paid annual leave

Thirteen days of paid sick leave

Health Insurance

Optional Dental/Vision insurance

Administrative leave for attendance to the ASHP Mid-year Clinical Meeting and/or Southeastern Residency Conference (SERC)

Application Requirements:

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, graduate of an accredited school of pharmacy, and hold an active pharmacy license or be eligible for licensure in any U.S. state or territory. All applicants must participate in the ASHP resident matching program.

Application Process:

Candidates should complete a standard application for the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas. Requirements for completed applications include:

Curriculum Vitae

Letter of Intent

Official Pharmacy School Transcript

Three Letters of Reference

Application Deadline:

All application materials must be submitted via PhORCAS by January 8, 2027

Interview Notification:

Candidates will be notified of interview status no later than the end of February each year.

Position Appointment:

Appointment is contingent upon satisfactory completion of physical exam (including drug test). Applicants must meet all requirements for federal employment.

Note: The VA Central Alabama pharmacy residency program agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant. The program adheres to the rules of the ASHP Resident Match Program.

Contact Information:

All correspondence should be addressed to the following:

Hope Allen, PharmD

Residency Program Director

Central Alabama Veterans HCS

Pharmacy Service (119)

334-590-9761

Merideth.Allen3@va.gov



