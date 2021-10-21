Pharmacy Residency

Locations

CAVHCS-West Campus

215 Perry Hill Road

Montgomery, AL 36109

CAVHCS-East Campus

2400 Hospital Road

Tuskegee, AL 36083



Required Rotations:

Orientation

Ambulatory Care I

Ambulatory Care II

Anticoagulation

Home Based Primary Care/Community Living Center (Long-term Care)

Internal Medicine

Psychiatry I

Elective Rotations:

Academia

High Risk Diabetes

Anticoagulation/Cardiology

Infectious Disease

Inpatient Psychiatry

Psychiatry II

Women's Health

*Residents may choose to repeat a required experience as an elective as long as no more than one-third of the twelve-month program is conducted with a specific patient population or practice area.

Required Longitudinal Rotations:

Interprofessional Mental Health

Practice Management/Drug Information

Residency Project/Presentations

Professional Writing and Publications

Elective Longitudinal Opportunity:

Residency Teaching and Learning Program offered by the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University

Benefits:

Competitive Stipend: Estimated $49,000/year

Eleven paid federal holidays per year

Thirteen days of paid annual leave

Thirteen days of paid sick leave

Health/Life insurance

Optional Dental/Vision insurance

Administrative leave for attendance to the ASHP Mid-year Clinical Meeting and/or Southeastern Residency Conference (SERC)

Application Requirements:

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, graduate of an accredited school of pharmacy, and hold an active pharmacy license or be eligible for licensure in any U.S. state or territory. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Resident Matching Program.

Application Process:

Candidates should complete a standard application in the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service, PhORCAS, at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas. Requirements for completed applications include:

Curriculum Vitae

Letter of Intent

Official Pharmacy School Transcript

Three Letters of Reference

Application Deadline:

All application materials must be submitted via PhORCAS by the first Friday after the January 1st holiday.

Interview Notification:

Candidates will be notified of interview status no later than the end of February each year.

Position Appointment:

Appointment is contingent upon satisfactory completion of physical exam (including drug test). Applicants must meet all requirements for federal employment.

Note: The CAVHCS pharmacy residency program agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant. The program adheres to the rules of the ASHP Pharmacy Resident Matching Program.

All correspondence should be addressed to the following:

Autumn Gordon, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCGP

Residency Program Director

Central Alabama Veterans HCS

Pharmacy Service (119)

6635 Bass Road

Fort Benning, GA 31905

334-549-8408

Autumn.Gordon@va.gov