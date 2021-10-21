Pharmacy Residency
The CAVHCS PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency is an ASHP-accredited 12-month postgraduate training program beginning in July each year. Three applicants are selected through the National Matching Service (NMS) to complete the program. The program consists of 7 required rotations and 3 elective rotations, each of five weeks duration. Residents will also be required to participate in four longitudinal experiences as well as provide inpatient staffing every third weekend.
Locations
CAVHCS-West Campus
215 Perry Hill Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
CAVHCS-East Campus
2400 Hospital Road
Tuskegee, AL 36083
Required Rotations:
- Orientation
- Ambulatory Care I
- Ambulatory Care II
- Anticoagulation
- Home Based Primary Care/Community Living Center (Long-term Care)
- Internal Medicine
- Psychiatry I
Elective Rotations:
- Academia
- High Risk Diabetes
- Anticoagulation/Cardiology
- Infectious Disease
- Inpatient Psychiatry
- Psychiatry II
- Women's Health
*Residents may choose to repeat a required experience as an elective as long as no more than one-third of the twelve-month program is conducted with a specific patient population or practice area.
Required Longitudinal Rotations:
- Interprofessional Mental Health
- Practice Management/Drug Information
- Residency Project/Presentations
- Professional Writing and Publications
Elective Longitudinal Opportunity:
- Residency Teaching and Learning Program offered by the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn University
Benefits:
- Competitive Stipend: Estimated $49,000/year
- Eleven paid federal holidays per year
- Thirteen days of paid annual leave
- Thirteen days of paid sick leave
- Health/Life insurance
- Optional Dental/Vision insurance
- Administrative leave for attendance to the ASHP Mid-year Clinical Meeting and/or Southeastern Residency Conference (SERC)
Application Requirements:
The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, graduate of an accredited school of pharmacy, and hold an active pharmacy license or be eligible for licensure in any U.S. state or territory. All applicants must participate in the ASHP Resident Matching Program.
Application Process:
Candidates should complete a standard application in the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service, PhORCAS, at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas. Requirements for completed applications include:
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter of Intent
- Official Pharmacy School Transcript
- Three Letters of Reference
Application Deadline:
All application materials must be submitted via PhORCAS by the first Friday after the January 1st holiday.
Interview Notification:
Candidates will be notified of interview status no later than the end of February each year.
Position Appointment:
Appointment is contingent upon satisfactory completion of physical exam (including drug test). Applicants must meet all requirements for federal employment.
Note: The CAVHCS pharmacy residency program agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant. The program adheres to the rules of the ASHP Pharmacy Resident Matching Program.
Contact Information:
All correspondence should be addressed to the following:
Autumn Gordon, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCGP
Residency Program Director
Central Alabama Veterans HCS
Pharmacy Service (119)
6635 Bass Road
Fort Benning, GA 31905
334-549-8408
Autumn.Gordon@va.gov
Current Residents
Lee Arphai, Pharm.D.
Lee grew up in High Point, North Carolina where her large, close-knit family still resides. She is a proud two-time Tar Heel, earning both a Bachelor of Science in Biology (2009) and a Doctor of Pharmacy (2021) from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. During the time between undergraduate studies and pharmacy school, she worked in inpatient psychiatry and did some international travel. Her professional interests include ambulatory care with an emphasis on diabetes management, mental health, and rural health. Upon completing her PGY-1, Lee is considering a PGY-2 in ambulatory care or immediately pursuing a position within the Veterans Health Care System. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoys short walks on the beach, crafting, karaoke, puns, and fishing.
Jaycee Mandernach, Pharm.D.
Jaycee was born and raised in Iowa and is a proud Hawkeye! She completed her Bachelor of Science in human physiology at The University of Iowa in 2017 and finished her PharmD at The University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2021. Jaycee’s clinical interests are ambulatory care with an emphasis in diabetes, preventative care, and geriatrics. After a successful year of a PGY-1, she plans to continue her career at the VA with a clinical pharmacy position. Some of Jaycee’s hobbies include biking/hiking, baking, drinking coffee, traveling, and enjoying time with friends and family.
Wendy Zheng, Pharm.D.
Dr. Wendy Zheng graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in May 2020. She has lived in multiple states, but currently claims Meridian, MS to be her home. Her current career interests include ambulatory care, academia, pain management, and internal medicine. After the completion of her PGY-1 residency, Wendy hopes to pursue a PGY-2 ambulatory care position with the Department of Veterans Affairs. During her free time, Wendy enjoys spending time with her family and friends, going out to try new restaurants, reading, and playing tennis.
Past Residents
2020-2021
Brianca Fizer, Pharm.D.; PGY-2 Pharmacy Resident, Mental Health, Federal Health Care Center (FHCC) Lovell, North Chicago IL
Perry Thompson, Pharm.D.; Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Tuskegee AL
Jacqueline Waller, Pharm.D.; Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Columbus GA
2019-2020
Michelle Adams, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacist, Ambulatory Care, Upstream Healthcare, Greensboro, NC
Jordan Bates, Pharm.D.; Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Extended Care, DeBakey VA, Houston TX
Rebecca Wynn, Pharm.D.; PGY-2 Pharmacy Resident, Mental Health, Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, Tuscaloosa, AL
2018-2019
Morgan Fisher, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Anticoagulation Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Montgomery, AL
Hope Syfrett Allen, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Montgomery, AL
Kelsie Welch, Pharm.D., Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacist, Ochsner-LSU Health System, Shreveport, LA
2017-2018
Sonya Aghili-Mehrizi, Pharm.D., Clinical Pharmacist, Kaiser Permanente, Seattle, WA
Cassidy Moses, Pharm.D.; Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Montgomery, AL
Matt Cole, Pharm.D.; VISN Pharmacy Program Manager (Informatics & Data Analytics) Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM) VA Capital Health Care Network (VISN 5) Linthicum, MD (Virtual)
2016-2017
Elliott Carey, Pharm.D.; Pharmacist, Sams Club Pharmacy, Dothan, AL
Melanie Geiszler, Pharm.D.; Clinical Pharmacist, Department of Defense, Fort Stewart, GA
Britney Willis, Pharm.D.; Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Specialty Care, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Montgomery, AL
2015-2016
Amber Cardoza, Pharm.D., BCACP; Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Columbus, GA
Stacy Evans-Forney, Pharm.D., Critical Care Pharmacist, University Medical Center of El Paso, El Paso, TX
Cain Eric Kirk, Pharm.D., BCACP; Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cardiology/Population Health Management, VISN4 Clinical Resource Hub, Veterans Health Administration
2014-2015
Jennifer Cook, Pharm.D.; Anticoagulation Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Montgomery, AL
Philip IM, Pharm.D., BCPP; Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Mental Health, Augusta VA Medical Center, Augusta, GA
Takova Wallace, Pharm.D., BCACP; Clinical Assistant Professor, Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy at the University of Texas at Tyler
2013-2014
Alicia Crawford, Pharm.D., BCGP; Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Tuskegee, AL
Sarah Sutton, Pharm.D., Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cincinnati VA Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH
Lauren Massingill, Pharm.D., BCGP; Co-Managed Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Tuskegee AL
2012-2013
Lauren Rass, Pharm.D., BCPS; Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Montgomery, AL
Brandon Benson, Pharm.D.; Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Richmond Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Richmond, VA