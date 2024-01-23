Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program

As one of the country's longest continually running residency programs, CAVHCS has trained dozens of podiatrists in medicine and surgery. Residents can expect a broad curriculum containing both VA and private hospital surgical experience with our VA attending staff and multiple providers in the community. The CAVHCS podiatry residency prides itself on being hands-on – you will do your cases under supervision, not just retracting.

CAVHCS takes two residents per year, one PMSR and one PMSR-RRA. The residents share call duties throughout training and can expect to spend most of the second and third years in the operating room. We encourage our residents to be self-directed in their learning and to take charge of their educational experience. We aim to graduate you with the experience and skills needed to be a competent podiatric surgeon.