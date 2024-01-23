Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program
The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) in Montgomery, Alabama, supports a 3-year mixed Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program.
As one of the country's longest continually running residency programs, CAVHCS has trained dozens of podiatrists in medicine and surgery. Residents can expect a broad curriculum containing both VA and private hospital surgical experience with our VA attending staff and multiple providers in the community. The CAVHCS podiatry residency prides itself on being hands-on – you will do your cases under supervision, not just retracting.
CAVHCS takes two residents per year, one PMSR and one PMSR-RRA. The residents share call duties throughout training and can expect to spend most of the second and third years in the operating room. We encourage our residents to be self-directed in their learning and to take charge of their educational experience. We aim to graduate you with the experience and skills needed to be a competent podiatric surgeon.
How to apply
We fill one PMSR and one PMSR/RRA position each year. CAVHCS participates in the CASPR application process.
About our organization
CAVHCS takes care of over 50,000 Veterans across Alabama and West Georgia. We have two VA medical centers in Montgomery and Tuskegee, Alabama, and several Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) across our service area. We provide services to active-duty patients from Maxwell AFB, Fort Moore, and Fort Novosel, treating various foot pathologies, including ankle ligament reconstructions. We have academic affiliations with Baptist Hospital, Jackson Hospital and surgery center in Montgomery, Alabama.
Why Montgomery?
Montgomery, Alabama, combines a low cost of living with proximity to the Gulf Coast (2 hours) and several large cities. Montgomery is the birthplace of the civil rights movement, and downtown Montgomery hosts several historic sites and museums, a new whitewater rafting park, a minor league baseball stadium, and a thriving restaurant scene.
Training Experience
Cadaver labs
Monthly journal reviews
Weekly surgical case reviews
M&M and grand rounds
Annual Alabama Podiatry Conference
Skill workshops throughout the year
Current rotations outside of podiatry
Anesthesia
Behavioral Medicine
Emergency Medicine
General Surgery (at Jackson Hospital)
Geriatrics
Infectious Disease
Imaging
Internal Medicine
Vascular Surgery (Jackson Hospital)
Private Practice Podiatry Cases (throughout the year at Jackson and Baptist)
Additional benifits
Competitive salary
In-training exams through ABFAS/ABPM
Free CME conference
Online library and journal access
Health insurance and FSA plans
Locations
VA Medical Center-Montgomery– Montgomery, Alabama
VA Medical Center-Tuskegee – Tuskegee, Alabama
Montgomery VA Clinic – East Montgomery, Alabama
Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic – Columbus, Georgia