About the VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System

The VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 10 locations in central Arkansas. Facilities include our John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock; our Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock; and 8 community-based outpatient clinics in Conway, El Dorado, Hot Springs, Mena, Mountain Home, Pine Bluff, Russellville, and Searcy. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Central Arkansas health services page.

The VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the South Central VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 16 (VISN 16), which includes medical centers and clinics in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, southeast Texas, and northwest Florida.

Learn more about VISN 16

Research and development

The VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System is one of the largest and busiest VA medical centers in the country. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Infectious diseases

Autoimmune disorders

Cardiology

Hypertension

Schizophrenia

Hematology

Surgery

Oncology

Teaching and learning

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We serve more than 1,500 students and residents who are enrolled in more than 65 educational programs.



We offer residency training in many major medical specialties and subspecialties.

We also train physician assistants and nurses and provide associated training in other health professions.

Our principal affiliate is the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Learn more about our internships, fellowships and education opportunities.

Fast facts

We have 2 hospitals, located in Little Rock and North Little Rock, to provide comprehensive health care services.

Our hospitals have a total of 280 operating beds, as well as a 119-bed rehabilitation unit and a 152-bed Community Living Center.

The Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock is located on the grounds of an old Army post known as Fort Roots.

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital is named for John L. McClellan, a Veteran of World War I and a longtime member of Congress.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

American Heart Association

Commission on Cancer

American College of Radiology Committee on Mammography

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection

Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International

Annual reports and newsletters

Newsletters