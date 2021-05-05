Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Central Arkansas health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Central Arkansas health care.
Mailing address
John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans' Hospital
4300 West 7th Street
Little Rock, AR 72205
Main phone numbers
Local: 501-257-1000
Toll-free: 800-224-8387
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
|Accounts Payable
|501-257-1356
|Accounts Payable
|Accounts Receivable
|501-257-1356
|501-257-1385
|Accounts Payable
|Admissions
|501-257-1356
|501-257-5714
|Accounts Payable
|Agent Cashier
|501-257-1356
|501-257-5525 (LR) 501-257-2623 (NLR)
|Accounts Payable
|Alcohol SUD Appointments
|501-257-1356
|501-257-6604
|Accounts Payable
|Ambulatory Care / Primary Care
|501-257-1356
|501-257-3154
|Accounts Payable
|Anger Management
|501-257-1356
|501-257-3179
|Accounts Payable
|Appointments (Automated Line)
|501-257-1356
|501-257-1549
|Accounts Payable
|Audiology
|501-257-1356
|501-257-1085
|Accounts Payable
|Automated Pharmacy
|501-257-1356
|501-257-1549
|Accounts Payable
|Billing -- Patient
|501-257-1356
|866-802-6381
|Accounts Payable
|Breast Clinic
|501-257-1356
|501-257-5662
|Accounts Payable
|Compensation and Pension
|501-257-1356
|501-257-2622
|Accounts Payable
|Cancer Registry
|501-257-1356
|501-257-6913
|Accounts Payable
|Canteen Take Out
|501-257-1356
|501-257-2128
|Accounts Payable
|Cardiology Clinic
|501-257-1356
|501-257-5916
|Accounts Payable
|Caregiver Service
|501-257-1356
|501-257-1520
|Accounts Payable
|Caregiver Support Line
|501-257-1356
|855-260-3274
|Accounts Payable
|Cath Lab
|501-257-1356
|501-257-5916
|Accounts Payable
|Central Business Office
|501-257-1356
|501-257-2193
|Accounts Payable
|CDU Chest Pain Center
|501-257-1356
|501-257-6971
|Accounts Payable
|CHAMPVA
|501-257-1356
|501-257-2592
|Accounts Payable
|Chaplain
|501-257-1356
|501-257-2151
|Accounts Payable
|Chemotherapy
|501-257-1356
|501-257-4697
|Accounts Payable
|Chief of Staff
|501-257-1356
|501-257-5300
|Accounts Payable
|Combat Veterans
|501-257-1356
|501-257-5715
|Accounts Payable
|Community Care
|501-257-1356
|501-257-2577
|Accounts Payable
|Community Living Center
|501-257-1356
|501-257-2668
|Accounts Payable
|Conway CBOC
|501-257-1356
|501-548-0500
|Accounts Payable
|CPAP
|501-257-1356
|501-257-6081
|Accounts Payable
|Crisis Calls
|501-257-1356
|501-257-3229
|Accounts Payable
|CT Scheduling
|501-257-1356
|501-257-6651
|Accounts Payable
|Day Treatment Center
|501-257-1356
|501-244-1900
|Accounts Payable
|Debt Management
|501-257-1356
|800-827-1000
|Accounts Payable
|Dental Clinic
|501-257-1356
|501-257-2200
|Accounts Payable
|Dental Eligibility
|501-257-1356
|501-257-2609
|Accounts Payable
|Dermatology Clinic
|501-257-1356
|501-257-5747
|Accounts Payable
|Diabetic Clinic
|501-257-1356
|501-257-5770
|Accounts Payable
|Dialysis LR & NLR
|501-257-1356
|501-257-5822 LR; 501-257-3835 NLR
|Accounts Payable
|Director
|501-257-1356
|501-257-5400
|Accounts Payable
|EEO
|501-257-1356
|501-257-2457
|Accounts Payable
|El Dorado CBOC
|501-257-1356
|870-875-5900
|Accounts Payable
|Emergency Department
|501-257-1356
|501-257-4900
|Accounts Payable
|Family Representative
|501-257-1356
|501-257-5761
|General Surgery Appointments
|501-257-6910
|General Surgery Appointments
|Geriatrics Clinic
|501-257-6910
|501-257-3936
|General Surgery Appointments
|HIPPA Coordinator
|501-257-6910
|501-257-2972
|General Surgery Appointments
|Home Based Primary Care
|501-257-6910
|501-257-5080
|General Surgery Appointments
|ID Badges, Patient
|501-257-6910
|501-257-5712 or 501-257-2608
|General Surgery Appointments
|Implant Coordinator
|501-257-6910
|501-257-5590
|General Surgery Appointments
|Internal Medicine
|501-257-6910
|501-257-5866
|General Surgery Appointments
|Interventional Radiology
|501-257-6910
|501-257-5717
|General Surgery Appointments
|Kinesiotherapy
|501-257-6910
|501-257-3026
|General Surgery Appointments
|LGBT Care Coordinator
|501-257-6910
|501-257-3324
|General Surgery Appointments
|LGBT Social Worker
|501-257-6910
|501-257-6725
|General Surgery Appointments
|Lodging
|501-257-6910
|501-257-6936
|General Surgery Appointments
|Medical Care Foster Home Program
|501-257-6910
|501-624-0700
|General Surgery Appointments
|Medical Records
|501-257-6910
|501-257-2562
|General Surgery Appointments
|Mena CBOC
|501-257-6910
|501-609-2700
|General Surgery Appointments
|Mental Health
|501-257-6910
|501-257-6604
|General Surgery Appointments
|Mental Health Primary Care
|501-257-6910
|501-257-3131
|General Surgery Appointments
|Mental Health Clinic
|501-257-6910
|501-257-3092
|General Surgery Appointments
|Mental Health Intensive Care Management
|501-257-6910
|501-944-7617
|General Surgery Appointments
|Military Sexual Trauma
|501-257-6910
|501-257-3435
|General Surgery Appointments
|Minority Veterans Program
|501-257-6910
|501-244-1772
|General Surgery Appointments
|Mountain Home CBOC
|501-257-6910
|870-594-8387
|General Surgery Appointments
|Million Veterans Program
|501-257-6910
|501-257-5979
|General Surgery Appointments
|MyHealtheVet Coordinator
|501-257-6910
|501-257-4879
|National Crisis Line
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|National Crisis Line
|Neurology
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6079
|National Crisis Line
|Nuclear Medicine
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6100
|National Crisis Line
|Nurse Help Line
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5686
|National Crisis Line
|Nutrition LR
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6760
|National Crisis Line
|Nutrition NLR
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6292
|National Crisis Line
|Occupational Therapy Clinic
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6405
|National Crisis Line
|Oncology Clinic/Triage
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-4697
|National Crisis Line
|Optical Shop Little Rock
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6782
|National Crisis Line
|Optical Shop North Little Rock
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-2126
|National Crisis Line
|Orthopedic Clinic
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6895
|National Crisis Line
|Ostomy Outpatient
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-2619
|National Crisis Line
|Otolaryngology Clinic
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5757
|National Crisis Line
|Outpatient Surgery Waiting Room
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-4502
|National Crisis Line
|Pain Management
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5805
|National Crisis Line
|Palliative Care
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5888
|National Crisis Line
|Paralyzed Veterans of America
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|800-795-9236
|National Crisis Line
|Patient Accounts
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|866-802-6381
|National Crisis Line
|Patient Advocate Office
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5410
|National Crisis Line
|Patient Education
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5621
|National Crisis Line
|Patient ID Cards
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5656
|National Crisis Line
|Patient Orientation
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5050
|National Crisis Line
|Patient Privacy
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-2972
|National Crisis Line
|Patient Transitional Advocate
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5414
|National Crisis Line
|Pharmacy Help Line
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6152
|National Crisis Line
|Physical Medicine & Rehab Services
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6414 LR; 501-257-2990 NLR
|National Crisis Line
|Physical Therapy
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-2990
|National Crisis Line
|Podiatry Clinic
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3474
|National Crisis Line
|Primary Care Call Center
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3999
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 1
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3930
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 2
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3984
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 3
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3930
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 4
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3931
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 5
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3932
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 6
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3933
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 8
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3935
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 10
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3933
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 11
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3931
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 13
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5662
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 14
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3936
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 15
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5662
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 16
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3935
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 17
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3932
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 18
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3936
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 19
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3931
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 23
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3934
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 27
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3932
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 29
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3934
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 30
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3937
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 31
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3930
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 33
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3932
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 34
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3359
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 35
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3933
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 36
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3937
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 38
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3937
|National Crisis Line
|PACT 39
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3937
|National Crisis Line
|Public Affairs
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5394 or 5393
|National Crisis Line
|Pulmonary Clinic
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-255-5818
|National Crisis Line
|Radiology Oncology Appointments
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-664-8573 EXT: 216
|National Crisis Line
|Radiology Ultrasound
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6692
|National Crisis Line
|Renal Clinic
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5824
|National Crisis Line
|Residency Program
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6402
|National Crisis Line
|Respiratory
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5772
|National Crisis Line
|Respiratory Therapy
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-2675
|National Crisis Line
|Rheumatology Clinic
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5824
|National Crisis Line
|Searcy CBOC
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-207-4700
|National Crisis Line
|Smoking Cessation
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6386
|National Crisis Line
|Social Work Service
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6740
|National Crisis Line
|Specialty 1
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6781
|National Crisis Line
|Specialty 2
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6781
|National Crisis Line
|Speech Therapy
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5252 LR; 501-257-1085 NLR
|National Crisis Line
|Spinal Cord Clinic
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3359
|National Crisis Line
|Surgery Clinic
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6909
|National Crisis Line
|Tai Chi
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5024 LR; 501-257-3754 NLR
|National Crisis Line
|TBI Clinic
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-2991
|National Crisis Line
|Telehealth
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-2248
|National Crisis Line
|Teleretina
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-4918 LR; 501-257-3378 NLR
|National Crisis Line
|Trans Clinic
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5756
|National Crisis Line
|Transitional Care
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-4653
|National Crisis Line
|Transplant Coordinator
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5784
|National Crisis Line
|Travel Pay
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5656
|National Crisis Line
|Veteran Day Treatment Center
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-244-1900
|National Crisis Line
|Vets Court
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-2739
|National Crisis Line
|Vocational Rehab
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-1649
|National Crisis Line
|Voluntary Services
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-3288
|National Crisis Line
|Wellness Program
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-2030
|National Crisis Line
|Wheelchair Repair
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-1610 or 1611
|National Crisis Line
|Women's Program
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6725
|National Crisis Line
|Wound Care
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-5900
|National Crisis Line
|X-ray
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6691 LR; 501-257-3258 NLR
|National Crisis Line
|Yoga
|800-273-8255 (press 1)
|501-257-6850
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Central Arkansas Health System.
Phone: 501-257-5394
Email: vhalitpublicaffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the PAO at 501-399-9330.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Central Arkansas
Email: Coming soon!
Fax: Coming soon!
Mail:
John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital
Release of Information Office
4300 West 7th Street
Little Rock, AR 72205
For questions about your request to VA Central Arkansas
Phone: 501-257-2972
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Central Arkansas.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-event/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018