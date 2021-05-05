Contact us

 Skip to Content
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Central Arkansas health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Central Arkansas health care.

Mailing address

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans' Hospital
4300 West 7th Street
Little Rock, AR 72205

Main phone numbers

Local: 501-257-1000
Toll-free: 800-224-8387

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

CAVHS Services A - F
Accounts Payable 501-257-1356
Accounts Receivable 501-257-1385
Admissions 501-257-5714
Agent Cashier 501-257-5525 (LR) 501-257-2623 (NLR)
Alcohol SUD Appointments 501-257-6604
Ambulatory Care / Primary Care 501-257-3154
Anger Management 501-257-3179
Appointments (Automated Line) 501-257-1549
Audiology 501-257-1085
Automated Pharmacy 501-257-1549
Billing -- Patient 866-802-6381
Breast Clinic 501-257-5662
Compensation and Pension 501-257-2622
Cancer Registry 501-257-6913
Canteen Take Out 501-257-2128
Cardiology Clinic 501-257-5916
Caregiver Service 501-257-1520
Caregiver Support Line 855-260-3274
Cath Lab 501-257-5916
Central Business Office 501-257-2193
CDU Chest Pain Center 501-257-6971
CHAMPVA 501-257-2592
Chaplain 501-257-2151
Chemotherapy 501-257-4697
Chief of Staff 501-257-5300
Combat Veterans 501-257-5715
Community Care 501-257-2577
Community Living Center 501-257-2668
Conway CBOC 501-548-0500
CPAP 501-257-6081
Crisis Calls 501-257-3229
CT Scheduling 501-257-6651
Day Treatment Center 501-244-1900
Debt Management 800-827-1000
Dental Clinic 501-257-2200
Dental Eligibility 501-257-2609
Dermatology Clinic 501-257-5747
Diabetic Clinic 501-257-5770
Dialysis LR & NLR 501-257-5822 LR; 501-257-3835 NLR
Director 501-257-5400
EEO 501-257-2457
El Dorado CBOC 870-875-5900
Emergency Department 501-257-4900
Family Representative 501-257-5761
G to M
General Surgery Appointments 501-257-6910
Geriatrics Clinic 501-257-3936
HIPPA Coordinator 501-257-2972
Home Based Primary Care 501-257-5080
ID Badges, Patient 501-257-5712 or 501-257-2608
Implant Coordinator 501-257-5590
Internal Medicine 501-257-5866
Interventional Radiology 501-257-5717
Kinesiotherapy 501-257-3026
LGBT Care Coordinator 501-257-3324
LGBT Social Worker 501-257-6725
Lodging 501-257-6936
Medical Care Foster Home Program 501-624-0700
Medical Records 501-257-2562
Mena CBOC 501-609-2700
Mental Health 501-257-6604
Mental Health Primary Care 501-257-3131
Mental Health Clinic 501-257-3092
Mental Health Intensive Care Management 501-944-7617
Military Sexual Trauma 501-257-3435
Minority Veterans Program 501-244-1772
Mountain Home CBOC 870-594-8387
Million Veterans Program 501-257-5979
MyHealtheVet Coordinator 501-257-4879
N to Z
National Crisis Line 800-273-8255 (press 1)
Neurology 501-257-6079
Nuclear Medicine 501-257-6100
Nurse Help Line 501-257-5686
Nutrition LR 501-257-6760
Nutrition NLR 501-257-6292
Occupational Therapy Clinic 501-257-6405
Oncology Clinic/Triage 501-257-4697
Optical Shop Little Rock 501-257-6782
Optical Shop North Little Rock 501-257-2126
Orthopedic Clinic 501-257-6895
Ostomy Outpatient 501-257-2619
Otolaryngology Clinic 501-257-5757
Outpatient Surgery Waiting Room 501-257-4502
Pain Management 501-257-5805
Palliative Care 501-257-5888
Paralyzed Veterans of America 800-795-9236
Patient Accounts 866-802-6381
Patient Advocate Office 501-257-5410
Patient Education 501-257-5621
Patient ID Cards 501-257-5656
Patient Orientation 501-257-5050
Patient Privacy 501-257-2972
Patient Transitional Advocate 501-257-5414
Pharmacy Help Line 501-257-6152
Physical Medicine & Rehab Services 501-257-6414 LR; 501-257-2990 NLR
Physical Therapy 501-257-2990
Podiatry Clinic 501-257-3474
Primary Care Call Center 501-257-3999
PACT 1 501-257-3930
PACT 2 501-257-3984
PACT 3 501-257-3930
PACT 4 501-257-3931
PACT 5 501-257-3932
PACT 6 501-257-3933
PACT 8 501-257-3935
PACT 10 501-257-3933
PACT 11 501-257-3931
PACT 13 501-257-5662
PACT 14 501-257-3936
PACT 15 501-257-5662
PACT 16 501-257-3935
PACT 17 501-257-3932
PACT 18 501-257-3936
PACT 19 501-257-3931
PACT 23 501-257-3934
PACT 27 501-257-3932
PACT 29 501-257-3934
PACT 30 501-257-3937
PACT 31 501-257-3930
PACT 33 501-257-3932
PACT 34 501-257-3359
PACT 35 501-257-3933
PACT 36 501-257-3937
PACT 38 501-257-3937
PACT 39 501-257-3937
Public Affairs 501-257-5394 or 5393
Pulmonary Clinic 501-255-5818
Radiology Oncology Appointments 501-664-8573 EXT: 216
Radiology Ultrasound 501-257-6692
Renal Clinic 501-257-5824
Residency Program 501-257-6402
Respiratory 501-257-5772
Respiratory Therapy 501-257-2675
Rheumatology Clinic 501-257-5824
Searcy CBOC 501-207-4700
Smoking Cessation 501-257-6386
Social Work Service 501-257-6740
Specialty 1 501-257-6781
Specialty 2 501-257-6781
Speech Therapy 501-257-5252 LR; 501-257-1085 NLR
Spinal Cord Clinic 501-257-3359
Surgery Clinic 501-257-6909
Tai Chi 501-257-5024 LR; 501-257-3754 NLR
TBI Clinic 501-257-2991
Telehealth 501-257-2248
Teleretina 501-257-4918 LR; 501-257-3378 NLR
Trans Clinic 501-257-5756
Transitional Care 501-257-4653
Transplant Coordinator 501-257-5784
Travel Pay 501-257-5656
Veteran Day Treatment Center 501-244-1900
Vets Court 501-257-2739
Vocational Rehab 501-257-1649
Voluntary Services 501-257-3288
Wellness Program 501-257-2030
Wheelchair Repair 501-257-1610 or 1611
Women's Program 501-257-6725
Wound Care 501-257-5900
X-ray 501-257-6691 LR; 501-257-3258 NLR
Yoga 501-257-6850

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Central Arkansas Health System.

Phone: 501-257-5394
Email: vhalitpublicaffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the PAO at 501-399-9330.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Central Arkansas

Email: Coming soon!
Fax: Coming soon!
Mail:

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital
Release of Information Office
4300 West 7th Street
Little Rock, AR 72205

For questions about your request to VA Central Arkansas

Phone: 501-257-2972

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-event/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: