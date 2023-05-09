Skip to Content
Stronger Together Suicide Prevention Community Meeting

Community Suicide Prevention Meeting

When:

Fri. May 19, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

UALR Donaghey Student Center Ledbetter Rooms

3259 South University Avenue

Little Rock , AR

Cost:

Free

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) in partnership with the Arkansas Chapter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and Camp Alliance hosts the Stronger Together Community Meeting in Little Rock, AR at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Campus Friday, May 19, 2023, from 9 a.m. – noon.

The meeting for anyone interested in suicide prevention in our community: Veterans, first responders, faith-based communities, businesses, non-profits, servicemembers, gun shop owners, community members, etc. Interested community partners can register at https://form.jotform.com/StrongTogether/community

