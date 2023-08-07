Skip to Content
VA Job Fair Set for August 12

When:

Mon. Aug 7, 2023, 8:48 am – 9:48 am ET

Where:

Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center

Bldg. 103 - Education Services

Cost:

Free

CAVHS is hosting a job fair on Saturday, August 12, at the Little Rock campus from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Bldg. 103 - Education Services located on the Fort Roots Campus in North Little Rock.
CAVHS is hiring for Pharmacy and Supply Chain Management positions. Pharmacy positions include: Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor, 6 full-time Pharmacy Technicians and 1 part time/intermittent Pharmacy Technician. Supply Chain positions include: 13 Supply Technicians, 6 Material Handlers, 2 Inventory Management Specialists, Supervisory Inventory Management Specialist, 3 Purchasing Agents, 2 Lead Supply Technicians, and supply technician.
Job Fair attendees should bring 2 pieces of “same name” valid identification, such as passport, driver’s license, or birth certificate; credentialing license; resume; and transcripts.
Questions? Call Human Resources at 501-257-1677.

