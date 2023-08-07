VA Job Fair Set for August 12

CAVHS is hosting a job fair on Saturday, August 12, at the Little Rock campus from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Bldg. 103 - Education Services located on the Fort Roots Campus in North Little Rock.

CAVHS is hiring for Pharmacy and Supply Chain Management positions. Pharmacy positions include: Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor, 6 full-time Pharmacy Technicians and 1 part time/intermittent Pharmacy Technician. Supply Chain positions include: 13 Supply Technicians, 6 Material Handlers, 2 Inventory Management Specialists, Supervisory Inventory Management Specialist, 3 Purchasing Agents, 2 Lead Supply Technicians, and supply technician.

Job Fair attendees should bring 2 pieces of “same name” valid identification, such as passport, driver’s license, or birth certificate; credentialing license; resume; and transcripts.

Questions? Call Human Resources at 501-257-1677.