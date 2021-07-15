 Skip to Content
Caregiver support

VA Central Arkansas health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Fatimaah Carmichael LCSW

VA Central Arkansas health care

Phone: 501-257-3305

Email: Fatimaah.Carmichael@va.gov

Tomye Modlin RN

Case Manager

VA Central Arkansas health care

Phone: 501-257-3349

Email: Tomye.Modlin@va.gov

Mary Nguyen LCSW

VA Central Arkansas health care

Phone: 501-257-2288

Email: Mary.Nguyen2@va.gov

Michele Walls LCSW

VA Central Arkansas health care

Phone: 501-257-2123

Email: Michele.Walls@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Central Arkansas

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Central Arkansas caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Central Arkansas region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

