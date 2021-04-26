Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Protestant Worship Services and Catholic Mass are held on a regular basis. Please contact Chaplain Service at 501-257-2151 for additional information or to speak with one of our chaplains.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, at 501-257-2151

Interfaith Chapel

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital

Main Building

Second Floor

Room 2D-109

Map of Little Rock campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Nights/weekends call operator for Chaplain on duty

Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center

Building 170

First Floor

Room GH109

Map of North Little Rock campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Nights/weekends call operator for Chaplain on duty