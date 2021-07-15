Homeless Veteran care
The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Homeless Program provides a broad range of services designed to help homeless Veterans achieve their highest level of functioning.
Connect with a care coordinator
Health Care for Homeless Veterans Coordinator
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone: 501-257-4499
Email: Estella.Morris@va.gov
The CAVHS Day Treatment Center
- 1000 South Main Street
Little Rock, Arkansas 72202
- 501-244-1900
- 501-244-1908
Program Components
HCHV provides outreach, case management and residential treatment to Veterans who are homeless and have limited social support. The following specialty programs are under the HCHV umbrella.
HUD-VASH provides Section 8 vouchers and intensive case management services. Veterans may enter VASH from HCHV, Domicilliary or Union Rescue Mission Workers Programs.
HCMI Supported Housing assists Veterans with permanent housing and offers aftercare case management to Veterans who have completed HCVC or Domiciliary Programs.
Benefits-Linkage assists Veterans with applying for VA benefits and discharge upgrades, and other eligibility concerns.
HCRV provides case management and jail diversion services to Veterans involved with local jails and court systems.
VJO provides case management to Veterans preparing for release from Arkansas prisons.
Case managers are available to provide services to Veterans in Day Treatment as well as those in residential treatment or permanent supported housing. Please sign in on the Provider List, in order to see a case manager or the addictions therapist.
- Clothing
- Laundry room
- Shower
- VA shuttle service
- Breakfast and lunch
- Referrals for: emergency shelter; acute treatment; benefits counseling; job placement