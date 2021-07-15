Minority Veteran care

Care we provide at VA Central Arkansas

Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans and Native Americans, including American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans and Females. We focus on:

Management of the medical center in their efforts to address the needs of minority Veterans

The needs of minority Veterans in the local community

Identifying barriers and creating a more accessible environment for minority Veterans

Informing Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs

Our role

The Minority Veterans Program is dedicated to the promoting the use of VA benefits, programs, and services by minority Veterans; Supporting and initiating activities that educate and sensitize internal staff to the unique needs of minority Veterans; targeting outreach efforts to minority Veterans through community networks; advocating on behalf of minority Veterans by identifying gaps in services and make recommendations to improve service delivery within their facilities.