Minority Veteran care
VA Central Arkansas health care works to increase local awareness of minority Veteran related issues, to increase participation in VA benefits, and to ensure that we provide equitable benefits and services without barriers to access. Our care coordinator can help you find the resources you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Minority Veteran Program Coordinator (MVPC)
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone: 501-257-2457
Email: Deidra.Henry@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Central Arkansas
Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans and Native Americans, including American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans and Females. We focus on:
- Management of the medical center in their efforts to address the needs of minority Veterans
- The needs of minority Veterans in the local community
- Identifying barriers and creating a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Informing Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Our role
The Minority Veterans Program is dedicated to the promoting the use of VA benefits, programs, and services by minority Veterans; Supporting and initiating activities that educate and sensitize internal staff to the unique needs of minority Veterans; targeting outreach efforts to minority Veterans through community networks; advocating on behalf of minority Veterans by identifying gaps in services and make recommendations to improve service delivery within their facilities.