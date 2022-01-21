Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
To Eugene J. Towbin (North Little Rock, AR)
Located on the grounds of an old Army post known as Fort Roots, the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center provides a full complement of services to our patients. This campus can be reached by taking Exit #152 from I-40 and following the signs. Turn west on Pershing and follow the signs to this campus.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center
2200 Fort Roots Drive
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Intersection:
Pine Street and First Street
Coordinates: 34°46'33.76"N 92°17'46.39"W