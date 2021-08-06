 Skip to Content
Little Rock VA Clinic

CAVHS Day Treatment Center, where we put homeless Veterans first.

Address

1000 Main Street
Little Rock, AR 72201-3820

Phone numbers

Main phone: 501-244-1900

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 700AM-230PM
  • Tue: 700AM-200PM
  • Wed: 700AM-230PM
  • Thu: 700AM-230PM
  • Fri: 700AM-230PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Little Rock VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

In the spotlight at VA Central Arkansas health care

