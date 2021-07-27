 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Russellville VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at Russellville VA Clinic.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Limited services and hours

Address

3106 West 2nd Court
Russellville, AR 72801-4503

Phone numbers

Main phone: 479-880-5100
Mental health clinic: 501-257-3092

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-400PM
  • Tue: 730AM-400PM
  • Wed: 730AM-400PM
  • Thu: 730AM-400PM
  • Fri: 730AM-400PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Russellville

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Russellville VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle service at 

Coming soon!

Local transportation services
Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

In the spotlight at VA Central Arkansas health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate South Central VA Health Care Network

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Central Arkansas health care

Last updated: