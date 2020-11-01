News releases

 Skip to Content
Current spike in COVID-19 Cases makes for difficult changes in visitation policy at Little Rock VA

July 08, 2021

COVID-19 case spike brings tough decision to limit visitation to CAVHS health care facilities.

CAVHS Honors Top Nurses of 2021

June 01, 2021

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System honors our top nurses of 2021

CAVHS Social Worker Furthers Awareness of Mental Health Care in Arkansas

May 18, 2021

Efforts yield Governor's Mental Health Month proclamation signature

CAVHS increases availability of telehealth services

May 17, 2021

Launch of Digital Divide Consult and continued community partnerships is bringing more telehealth services to Arkansas Veterans.

CAVHS nurse earns VA Secretary award

May 17, 2021

Emergency health technician Jonathan Lowman one of six honored by Secretary of the VA McDonough.

VA Creative Arts Festival now open for submissions

April 22, 2021

Call goes out for talented, creative Veterans VA Creative Arts Competition now open for submissions

Mask requirement remains in effect at CAVHS

March 30, 2021

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, per the Veterans Health Administration policy and CDC recommendations, will continue requiring mask wear at all CAVHS facilities, including Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

CAVHS implementing SAVES Lives

March 29, 2021

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is implementing the expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans, caregivers, spouses and CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES act.

