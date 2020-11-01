News releases
News Releases for VA Central Arkansas Health Care.
Current spike in COVID-19 Cases makes for difficult changes in visitation policy at Little Rock VAJuly 08, 2021
COVID-19 case spike brings tough decision to limit visitation to CAVHS health care facilities.
CAVHS Honors Top Nurses of 2021June 01, 2021
Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System honors our top nurses of 2021
CAVHS Social Worker Furthers Awareness of Mental Health Care in ArkansasMay 18, 2021
Efforts yield Governor's Mental Health Month proclamation signature
CAVHS increases availability of telehealth servicesMay 17, 2021
Launch of Digital Divide Consult and continued community partnerships is bringing more telehealth services to Arkansas Veterans.
CAVHS nurse earns VA Secretary awardMay 17, 2021
Emergency health technician Jonathan Lowman one of six honored by Secretary of the VA McDonough.
VA Creative Arts Festival now open for submissionsApril 22, 2021
Call goes out for talented, creative Veterans VA Creative Arts Competition now open for submissions
Mask requirement remains in effect at CAVHSMarch 30, 2021
The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, per the Veterans Health Administration policy and CDC recommendations, will continue requiring mask wear at all CAVHS facilities, including Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
CAVHS implementing SAVES LivesMarch 29, 2021
The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is implementing the expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans, caregivers, spouses and CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES act.