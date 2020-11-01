News Releases for VA Central Arkansas Health Care.

Current spike in COVID-19 Cases makes for difficult changes in visitation policy at Little Rock VA July 08, 2021 COVID-19 case spike brings tough decision to limit visitation to CAVHS health care facilities.

CAVHS Honors Top Nurses of 2021 June 01, 2021 Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System honors our top nurses of 2021

CAVHS Social Worker Furthers Awareness of Mental Health Care in Arkansas May 18, 2021 Efforts yield Governor's Mental Health Month proclamation signature

CAVHS increases availability of telehealth services May 17, 2021 Launch of Digital Divide Consult and continued community partnerships is bringing more telehealth services to Arkansas Veterans.

CAVHS nurse earns VA Secretary award May 17, 2021 Emergency health technician Jonathan Lowman one of six honored by Secretary of the VA McDonough.

VA Creative Arts Festival now open for submissions April 22, 2021 Call goes out for talented, creative Veterans VA Creative Arts Competition now open for submissions

Mask requirement remains in effect at CAVHS March 30, 2021 The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, per the Veterans Health Administration policy and CDC recommendations, will continue requiring mask wear at all CAVHS facilities, including Community Based Outpatient Clinics.