CAVHS Honors Top Nurses of 2021

June 1, 2021

Little Rock , AR — Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System honors our top nurses of 2021

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) celebrated the service of its top nurses with the presentation of the 2021 VA Secretary’s Awards for Excellence in Nursing in a ceremony May 25.

CAVHS’ Top Nurses for 2021 are:

Nursing Assistant/Health Technician Category: Jonathan Lowman, CAVHS Emergency Department Emergency Medical Technician. *Lowman won the VA-level Veterans Affairs Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing.

Licensed Practical Nurse Category: Shaun Carey, CAVHS Community Living Center LPN.

Staff Registered Category: Audie Bailey, CAVHS Operating Room Robotics Coordinator.

Registered Nurse Expanded Role Category: Jacqueline Nunn, CAVHS Operating Room Nurse Manager.

The Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing honors nursing staff members who are actively engaged in the care of our Veterans. Their contributions to Veteran centered care demonstrate excellence and merit recognition.

“I’m very proud of all our nominees and winners; they display the highest level of commitment to the Veterans they serve. Their accomplishments are truly phenomenal despite the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Salena Wright-Brown, Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive. “Throughout it all, our team took care of each other while focusing on exceptional care for our Nation’s heroes. I’m very proud to be part of the of the CAVHS nursing team.”