CAVHS increases availability of telehealth services

May 17, 2021

Little Rock , AR — Launch of Digital Divide Consult and continued community partnerships is bringing more telehealth services to Arkansas Veterans.

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System now has expanded telehealth opportunities for Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system through the launch of Digital Divide Consult.

This initiative, along with the Secretary’s Center for Strategic Partnerships, ensures Veterans have convenient access to VA care regardless of where they live. VA’s Digital Divide Consult helps qualifying Veterans without internet or needed technology access telehealth services from home by loaning internet-connected devices, or through federal subsidies for needed technology.

“Our telehealth services have been critical during the pandemic in our efforts to connect Veterans with the high-quality care they deserve,” said Dr. Margie Scott, Medical Center director.

CAVHS has conducted more than 36,500 video telehealth visits since October 1, 2020. VA regularly provides nationally more than 41,000 video telehealth visits on typical business day.

An enrolled Veteran can visit the VA Office of Connected Care website for more information. Veterans interested in scheduling a telehealth visit or Digital Divide Consult should talk with the VA health care provider or team.