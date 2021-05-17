CAVHS nurse earns VA Secretary award

PRESS RELEASE

May 17, 2021

Little Rock , AR — Emergency health technician Jonathan Lowman one of six honored by Secretary of the VA McDonough.

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Emergency Medical Technician Jonathan Lowman was honored yesterday as one of six VA-wide Secretary’s Awards for nursing excellence.

During a virtual awards ceremony, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough oversaw the presentation of the award to Lowman, a Marine Corps Veteran who has worked at CAVHS for three years. “I know firsthand what powerful people you are,” said Secretary McDonough, referencing his mother who was a nurse.

Lowman earned the award for outstanding work and an innovation designed to reduce fall related injuries in the home. Lowman researched fall related injuries in elderly and discovered that Arkansas ranks highest with 34 percent of people 65 and older being injured in a fall each year.

Using the human centered design process, Lowman developed a low-cost, high-impact, intervention method called Operation Vertical Veteran (OVV). Veterans who visit the CAVHS emergency department who are determined to be at a high risk for a fall related injury receive a kit containing gripper socks, hip pads, a rib cap, and educational materials. A Care in the Community or outpatient falls consult is also generated for a home safety evaluation for the Veteran.

“You truly are a front-line warrior,” said Sandee Foster, PhD., deputy director for Patient Care Services and Nurse Executive. “We are so proud of you and know that you deserve this award.”

Lowman’s pandemic response actions also played a part in his receiving the VA’s highest award for nursing. His background in emergency operations proved vital in the development and execution of CAVHS’ COVID-19 swab clinics and drive through swab clinic. He also deployed to the Alexandria VA medical center after Hurricane Laura where he set up receiving areas and helped coordinate movement and transportation of Veterans.

“This is awesome, and I’m honored,” said the humble Lowman. He plans to display the large heavy plaque in the emergency department at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital until “an appropriate place can be set up in my home,” he said.