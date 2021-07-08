Current spike in COVID-19 Cases makes for difficult changes in visitation policy at Little Rock VA

PRESS RELEASE

July 8, 2021

Little Rock , AR — COVID-19 case spike brings tough decision to limit visitation to CAVHS health care facilities.

Arkansas is experiencing a concerning spike in COVID-19 positives, which is also affecting Veterans throughout the state. Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is taking measures to protect Veterans and front-line workers by making the tough decision to change our visitation policy.

According to Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 National Summary, there are 126 active Veteran cases in the state, including 63 CAVHS is tracking; 15 Veterans are being cared for in our Little Rock COVID-19 wards.

While wearing a mask remains a requirement while in all CAVHS health care settings, we are moving to an elevated alert at all of our facilities as of Monday, July 14, 2021.

Entry to CAVHS facilities will be limited to Veterans with scheduled appointments, procedures or other essential business that cannot take place by any other means, including virtually.

One caregiver over the age of 18 will be allowed to accompany the Veteran, if needed. Caregivers will be directed to a designated waiting area and social distancing will be observed.

Inpatients will be allowed one visitor over the age of 18 in the facility at a time. One to two visitor(s) over the age of 18 may be allowed into the Palliative Care Unit at a time.

This change will be reviewed daily by the Emergency Operations Center.

Over the past month, the Delta variant has spread into Arkansas. Research shows that COVID-19 vaccines offer good protection against the variant, and widespread vaccination can prevent unnecessary deaths and hospitalizations. We encourage all unvaccinated Veterans and their family member to get the vaccine either at a community vaccination clinic or the VA.