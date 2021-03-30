 Skip to Content
Mask requirement remains in effect at CAVHS

PRESS RELEASE

March 30, 2021

LITTLE ROCK , AR — The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, per the Veterans Health Administration policy and CDC recommendations, will continue requiring mask wear at all CAVHS facilities, including Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

To protect Veteran, caregivers, and our staff, CAVHS requires everyone entering our facilities to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose.  If a Veteran, family member, or caregiver does not have a mask, one will be provided.

CAVHS will continue to observe all COVID-19 precautions including social distancing, encouraging hand washing or use of hand sanitizer, and protections for our staff.

Media contacts

Chris Durney, Public Affairs Officer

501-257-5394

christopher.durney@va.gov

Arlo Taylor, Public Affairs Specialist

501-257-5293

john.taylor8@va.gov

