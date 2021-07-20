Coordinated Transitions of Care Program

C-TraC Program

The VA Coordinated Transitional Care (C-TraC) program supports vulnerable, elderly Veterans who have a high risk for complications and rehospitalization when transitioning from our hospital to a community setting.

Eligible patients get their own transitional care nurse who provide intensive care coordination. The C-TraC nurse:

Works with the Veteran's medical team to create the best possible discharge plan.

Empowers patients and caregivers in medication management.

Puts in place additional resources and support, if needed.

Educates the Veteran on "red flags" that require a call for help.

Ensures adequate medical follow-up.

Calls soon after discharge and then weekly as needed.

Patients may call the C-TraC nurse directly during work hours (7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.).

For more information:

Tanya Clayton, RN: tanya.clayton@va.gov; 501-541-9512

Ramona Rhodes, M.D.: ramona.rhodes1@va.gov; 501-257-2531