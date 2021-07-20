Coordinated Transitions of Care Program
A phone-based intensive transitional care program that bridges the hospital and the Veteran's home, providing education, medication management, and improved communications.
C-TraC Program
The VA Coordinated Transitional Care (C-TraC) program supports vulnerable, elderly Veterans who have a high risk for complications and rehospitalization when transitioning from our hospital to a community setting.
Eligible patients get their own transitional care nurse who provide intensive care coordination. The C-TraC nurse:
- Works with the Veteran's medical team to create the best possible discharge plan.
- Empowers patients and caregivers in medication management.
- Puts in place additional resources and support, if needed.
- Educates the Veteran on "red flags" that require a call for help.
- Ensures adequate medical follow-up.
- Calls soon after discharge and then weekly as needed.
Patients may call the C-TraC nurse directly during work hours (7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.).
For more information:
Tanya Clayton, RN: tanya.clayton@va.gov; 501-541-9512
Ramona Rhodes, M.D.: ramona.rhodes1@va.gov; 501-257-2531