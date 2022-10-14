 Skip to Content
Evidence Based Practice

Evidence-Based Practice (EBP) has been defined as “the conscientious, explicit, and judicious use of current best evidence in making decisions about the care of the individual patient.” It brings together evidence from systematic research, clinical expertise, and patient values and preferences.1 Evidence-based practice in HSR&D allows practitioners to apply clinical guidelines, research, and high quality patient-based findings to healthcare delivery,2 improving Veterans’ healthcare experiences and health outcomes.

Information herein is for discussion purposes among internal and external parties interested in Evidence Based Practices, and is not intended for the general public.  Please do not share this URL outside of your organization.

Falls Prevention Bundles (PDF)
GRECC - Stay Home Stay Fit (PDF)
Outpatient Tai Chi: Effects on Veterans' Functional Outcomes (PDF)
GeroFit Geriatric Walking Clinic flyer (PDF)
IPEC Fall Rate (PDF)
Fall Prevention by Utilization of Fall Prevention bundle (PDF)
Utilization of Bundled Patient Safety Approach to Enhance Mobility While Preventing DVT and Falls (PDF)
The Implementation of Fall Prevention Checklist to Decrease Inpatient Falls (PDF)
References (PDF)
Orthostatic Hypotension Screening - A Fall Prevention Quality Improvement Project (PDF)
Orthostatic Hypotension Screening Presentation (PDF)
Managing Falls in Homecare (PDF)
Effects of an Increase Bed Alarm Use to Prevent Falls (PDF)

