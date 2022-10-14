Evidence Based Practice
Evidence-Based Practice (EBP) has been defined as “the conscientious, explicit, and judicious use of current best evidence in making decisions about the care of the individual patient.” It brings together evidence from systematic research, clinical expertise, and patient values and preferences.1 Evidence-based practice in HSR&D allows practitioners to apply clinical guidelines, research, and high quality patient-based findings to healthcare delivery,2 improving Veterans’ healthcare experiences and health outcomes.
