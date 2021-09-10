Home Based Primary Care
An essential part of our integrated Primary Care service, Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) provides need services to eligible Veterans in their home. A VA physician supervises the health care team.
Providing primary care in the home
HBPC is health care provided to eligible Veterans who have complex health care needs for whom routine clinic-based care visits are not feasible.. A VA physician supervises the health care team. Our team teaches Veterans and caregivers about health problems, medications, healthy food choices, and more.
Call 501-257-5080 for more information.
Home Based Primary Care is part of the VHA standard medical benefits package available to enrolled Veterans that meet the clinical need for the service. Eligible Veterans must be homebound, have a caregiver, and live in our service area.
Referral for HBPC evaluation does not constitute acceptance into the program. All applicants must be evaluated for appropriateness of HBPC care.
The Means Test is used to determine cost.
Your primary care provider can answer questions about your medical needs and whether or not you may be eligible for Home Based Primary Care.
Some important questions to talk about with your social worker and family include:
- How much assistance do I need for my activities of daily living (e.g., bathing and getting dressed)?
- What are my caregiver's needs?
- How much independence and privacy do I want?
- What sort of social interactions are important to me?
- Will this service cost me any money?
Portions or parts of these counties:
- Pulaski; Faulkner; Jefferson; Saline; Garland; White
Towns and cities:
- Austin; Beebe; Cabot; East End; Malvern; Pine Bluff; Redfield; Sheridan; Ward; Conway; Guy; Greenbrier; Searcy; Hot Springs; Little Rock; North Little Rock.
Your care plan includes:
- Primary care visits at home by a Primary Care provider.
- Home visits by a registered nurse.
- Coordination of your services by a social worker.
- Evaluation visits from an occupational therapist.
- Mental health services from a Psychologist, if needed.
- Nutrition counseling from a registered dietitian.
- Medication management with the help of a pharmacist.
HBPC does not provide:
- Emergency care
- Daily nursing care
- Daily therapy
- Housekeeping or chore services
- Personal Care