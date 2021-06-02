Inpatient Mental Health services

Unit 3K consists of 26 beds and offers and array of recovery-oriented and Veteran-driven services. Patients in this unit experience a wide range of severe emotional, behavioral, and psychological problems, and are unable to care or function for themselves in their social environment. The Acute Inpatient Mental Health unit is integral to the Mental Health Service and serves approximately 1,200 Veterans per year who have disorders of such magnitude that they require intensive treatment and monitoring in a hospital setting.

The Veteran-driven healthcare plan is individualized, and is provided on a 24-hour bases by a diverse Interdisciplinary Treatment Team. Services include, but are not limited to:

Medication Management

Psychiatric Intensive Care

Electroconvulsive Therapy

Behavioral restraints (when absolutely necessary)

Recovery-oriented educational opportunities

Crisis intervention

Behavioral/emotional observation

Diagnosis and treatment planning

Veterans admitted to 3K are stabilized as quickly as possible, allowing for further treatment in a less restrictive and therapeutic environment.