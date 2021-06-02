Mental Health intensive case management program

About the program

Veterans enrolled in the MHICM program have case managers who work with them to create a recovery plan and assist in reaching recovery goals. MHICM services are mostly provided to the Veteran in the community. Services are based on Recovery Principles and Psychosocial Rehabilitation (PSR). MHICM services include but are not limited to medication management, budgeting, problem solving, crisis prevention/intervention, peer support, 24-hour staff availability by on-call case manager, occupational therapy and individual/family counseling.