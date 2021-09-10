 Skip to Content
Patient Aligned Care Team

Our Patient Aligned Care Teams - PACTs - provides patient-driven, proactive, personalized, team-based care focused on wellness and disease prevention. CAVHS does this through Primary Care, the Women's Clinic, Whole Health & Wellness, the Geriatric clinic, and Integrated Medicine.

PACT locations

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital , Little Rock

  • Women's Health Clinic
    • PACT 13; PACT 15

Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center, North Little Rock

  • Building 170 unit 2D
    • PACT 2; PACT 17; PACT 18
  • Building 170 unit 3D
    • PACT 1; PACT 10; PACT 14; PACT 16; PACT 23; PACT 35
  • Building 170 unit 3E
    • PACT 3; PACT 4; PACT 5; PACT 11; PACT 19; PACT 27; PACT 29; PACT 31; PACT 33
  • Building 170 unit 3B
    • GeriPACT 30; GeriPACT 37; GeriPACT 39
  • Building 66
    • Spinal Cord Injury PACT 34
      • Compensation & Pension
      • Environmental Registry

Contacting your PACT
