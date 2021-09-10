Patient Aligned Care Team
Our Patient Aligned Care Teams - PACTs - provides patient-driven, proactive, personalized, team-based care focused on wellness and disease prevention. CAVHS does this through Primary Care, the Women's Clinic, Whole Health & Wellness, the Geriatric clinic, and Integrated Medicine.
PACT locations
John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital , Little Rock
- Women's Health Clinic
- PACT 13; PACT 15
Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center, North Little Rock
- Building 170 unit 2D
- PACT 2; PACT 17; PACT 18
- Building 170 unit 3D
- PACT 1; PACT 10; PACT 14; PACT 16; PACT 23; PACT 35
- Building 170 unit 3E
- PACT 3; PACT 4; PACT 5; PACT 11; PACT 19; PACT 27; PACT 29; PACT 31; PACT 33
- Building 170 unit 3B
- GeriPACT 30; GeriPACT 37; GeriPACT 39
- Building 66
- Spinal Cord Injury PACT 34
- Compensation & Pension
- Environmental Registry
- Spinal Cord Injury PACT 34
|PACT 1 - 3D
|1-855-302-1723
|PACT 2 - 2D
|1-855-302-1729
|PACT 1 - 3D
|PACT 3 - 3E
|1-855-302-1723
|1-855-302-1723
|PACT 2 - 2D
|PACT 4 - 3E
|1-855-302-1729
|1-855-302-1724
|PACT 1 - 3D
|PACT 5 - 3E
|1-855-302-1723
|1-855-302-1725
|PACT 2 - 2D
|PACT 10 - 3D
|1-855-302-1729
|1-855-302- 1723
|PACT 1 - 3D
|PACT 11 - 3E
|1-855-302-1723
|1-855-302-1724
|PACT 2 - 2D
|PACT 13 - Little Rock
|1-855-302-1729
|501-257-6725
|PACT 1 - 3D
|PACT 14 - 3D
|1-855-302-1723
|1-855-302-1729
|PACT 2 - 2D
|PACT 15 - Little Rock
|1-855-302-1729
|1-855-302-1724
|PACT 1 - 3D
|PACT 16 - 3D
|1-855-302-1723
|1-855-302-1728
|PACT 2 - 2D
|PACT 17 - 2D
|1-855-302-1729
|1-855-302-1725
|PACT 1 - 3D
|PACT 18 - 2D
|1-855-302-1723
|1-855-302-1729
|PACT 2 - 2D
|PACT 19 - 3E
|1-855-302-1729
|1-855-302-1724
|PACT 1 - 3D
|PACT 23 - 3D
|1-855-302-1723
|1-855-302-1727
|PACT 2 - 2D
|PACT 27 - 3E
|1-855-302-1729
|1-855-302-1725
|PACT 1 - 3D
|PACT 29 - 3E
|1-855-302-1723
|1-855-302-1727
|PACT 2 - 2D
|PACT 31 - 3E
|1-855-302-1729
|1-855-302-1723
|PACT 1 - 3D
|PACT 33 - 3E
|1-855-302-1723
|1-855-302-1725
|PACT 2 - 2D
|PACT 34 - Building 66
|1-855-302-1729
|1-855-302-1725
|PACT 1 - 3D
|PACDT 35 - 3D
|1-855-302-1723
|1-855-302-1725
|PACT 2 - 2D
|IMPACT CLINIC - 2D
|1-855-302-1729
|1-855-302-1726