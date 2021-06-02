Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder clinic

Treatment typically lasts for 9-months. The first 3 months (12 weeks) involves a weekly protocol of your choosing. After you finish the weekly protocol, you will be enrolled in a monthly maintenance group for six months to help you continue moving forward.

Evidence-Based Treatment.

Many treatments for PTSD have well-documented research supporting their effectiveness. These treatments include: Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). There is also a well-supported treatment for depression that occurs with other problems like anxiety. This treatment is called Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). PE and EMDR are done with individual therapy. CPT and ACT can be done with individual or group therapy. Both individual and group therapies have unique advantages. You will learn about these in your PTSD 101 class.