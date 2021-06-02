Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder clinic
The primary goal of the PTSD programs is to educate veterans with PTSD on realistic life skills that can help them live successfully with their PTSD symptoms when returning home. A "here-and-now" approach is utilized across the PTSD programs.
- This class meets weekly for 2-3 sessions. You will learn about the PTSD Program and what treatment options are available to you. Staff will work with you to choose the treatment that best fits your goals.
Individualized Treatment Plan.
You will identify your own treatment goals and choose the type of treatment you wish to receive. You and your therapist will then work together to make a treatment plan that works for you.
This is an 8 week class designed for you and your significant other. You will be given a Personal Health Inventory to help you identify what is important to you and create your health goals. Traumas are not discussed in these sessions.
Treatment typically lasts for 9-months. The first 3 months (12 weeks) involves a weekly protocol of your choosing. After you finish the weekly protocol, you will be enrolled in a monthly maintenance group for six months to help you continue moving forward.
Evidence-Based Treatment.
Many treatments for PTSD have well-documented research supporting their effectiveness. These treatments include: Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). There is also a well-supported treatment for depression that occurs with other problems like anxiety. This treatment is called Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). PE and EMDR are done with individual therapy. CPT and ACT can be done with individual or group therapy. Both individual and group therapies have unique advantages. You will learn about these in your PTSD 101 class.
Maintenance Group.
After you complete your weekly protocol, you can enroll in an evidence-based treatment for PTSD or you can enter a maintenance group. Maintenance groups give you the chance to (1) practice skills you have learned from your weekly protocol and (2) receive peer support.
Special Topic Groups.
The clinic offers several groups that focus on different areas of life or problem areas. The topics and availability of these groups changes from time to time. Your provider can let you know which groups are available at any given time and help you enroll.
- Expressive Arts Therapy
- How to Have Anger
- Mind and Body Wellness (ActiVets)
- Healing from Moral Injury
- PTSD & Chronic Pain
- Self-Defeating Behaviors
- Treatment for Post-Trauma Nightmares
- Yoga