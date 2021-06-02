Residential rehabilitation treatment programs

The Transitional Residence (TR) Program is a residential rehabilitation treatment program that serves Veterans recovering from chronic illness (i.e., physical, mental, chemical dependency, and/or homelessness). Special emphasis is placed upon development of socially appropriate behaviors, self-reliance and transition into the community. The program utilizes a residential therapeutic community of peer and professional support along with work therapy to strengthen life skills and promote personal responsibility and achievement of individualized rehabilitation goals.

Criteria for admission:

May Apply through VA Provider

Self-referral: Contact Staff directly

To be eligible for VI/TR, Veterans must:

Be assessed as not meeting criteria for acute psychiatric or medical admission.

Have tried a less restrictive treatment alternative, or one was unavailable.

Be assessed as requiring the structure and support of a residential treatment environment.

Be assessed as not a significant risk of harm to self or others.

Be lacking a stable lifestyle or living arrangement that is conducive to recovery.

Be capable of self-preservation and basic self-care.

Have identified treatment and rehabilitation needs, which can be met by the program.

Be enrolled and working either full or part-time in CWT Therapy or Supportive Employment programs.

Be assessed as medication independent

TR clients pay a monthly fee (or rent) to live in the therapeutic community. Clients participate in work therapy assignments through the Veterans Industries Program, working a minimum of 32 hours per week. From these earnings pay program fees, plan, purchase, and cook their meals. Clients clean their apartments and share duties caring for the apartment grounds.

Each unit is completely furnished including linens, cooking utensils, dinnerware, and laundry equipment. Utilities are included in the monthly fee. Three residents share an apartment, with the “senior resident” holding a private room. TR Staff provides individual assistance helping each client learn and demonstrate appropriate skills in meal planning and preparation, household and financial management. Based upon their individual circumstances, clients contract to save a portion of their income. Clients owing court fees, fines, child support, or private debt will show proof of payment each month.