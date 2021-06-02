Residential rehabilitation treatment programs
There are three behavioral health components to the Mental Health RRTP -- domiciliary care for homeless Veterans, residential treatment programs for substance abuse, and residential treatment programs for PTSD. Veteran Industries Therapeutic Residence (VITR) aligned with RRTP and is under the Employment and Community Services Program.
The homeless RRTP provides a residential level of care for a homeless Veteran population. It is a 24hours per day, 7 days per week structured and supportive residential environment and part of a rehabilitative treatment program. It is located on station at Central Arkansas Healthcare Systems, North Little Rock Division, building 170 units 2J and 2K. Veterans may self-refer for MH RRTP services or be referred from other programs, both within and outside the VA. Services are provided by psychiatrist, psychologist, advanced practice nurse, social workers, occupational & recreation therapists.
Program components:
- Vocational rehabilitation
- Incentive therapy (IT)
- Compensated work therapy (CWT)
- Occupational therapy (OT)
- Recreational therapy (RT)
- Kinesiotherapy (KT)
- Counseling psychology
- Socialization
- Education classes
- Therapeutic groups
- Medical care
- Aftercare
Primary treatment modalities include:
- Seeking Safety
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
- Motivational Interviewing
The SUD Dom is a 28 day residential treatment program serving Veterans with substance abuse issues (24 hour, 7 day per week structured and supportive residential unit). The program places an emphasis on support for substance abuse problems, psychosocial rehabilitation and adjustment to community living. Services are provided by psychiatrist, psychologist, advanced practice nurse (RN, LPN), dietician, pharmacist, social workers, occupational & recreation therapists.
Criteria for admission:
Veterans may self-refer for RRTP substance abuse services or be referred from other programs, both within and outside the VA.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Veteran is eligible for VAMC hospital admission.
- Veteran must not meet criteria for acute psychiatric or medical admission.
- Veteran requires the structure and support of a residential treatment environment.
- Veteran is not a significant risk of harm to self or others.
- Veteran is capable of self-preservation and basic self-care.
- Veteran has identified treatment and rehabilitation needs, which can be met by the program.
- Veteran agrees not to use or abuse alcohol or illicit drugs while in the program.
- Veteran agrees to take all prescription drugs as prescribed, all controlled prescriptions will be administered by RRTP
Primary treatment modalities include:
- Seeking Safety
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
- Motivational Interviewing
CAVHS’ PTSD Domiciliary Residential Treatment Program (DRRTP) is an intensive 8-week program designed to treat and address the specific issues related to Veterans with PTSD. Emphasis is placed on improving quality of life, increasing management of PTSD symptoms, psychosocial rehabilitation, identification and management of self-defeating behaviors, increasing awareness, and education on PTSD. The program employs evidence-based therapies to reduce PTSD symptoms and utilizes occupational and recreation therapies aimed at improving socialization skills, time management abilities, and leisure activities.
Criteria for admission:
- A diagnosis of PTSD
- Trauma must be military-related
- Able to remain free of alcohol and substance use
- Able to participate in group treatment, rehabilitation, and health maintenance
- Able to accomplish activities of daily living independently
- Able to live in a minimally supervised institutional setting
- Able to benefit from a rehabilitation program with the goal of returning to the community
- Be enrolled in mental health care at a VISN 16 hospital or vet center
- Be medically stable
- No psychiatric conditions that would impair participation in and benefiting from treatment
- Have tried a less restrictive treatment alternative specific PTSD, if available
Primary treatment modalities include:
- Seeking Safety
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
- Motivational Interviewing
- Prolonged Exposure
Additional programming components:
- Values-Based Behavior-Change Group: Based on Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, this group focuses on defining ones values and using them as a guide for positive change.
Relationships Group: An interactive discussion group that focuses on relationship issues that are often impacted by PTSD.
Life Skills classes: Increasing Recreation & Leisure Skills and Therapeutic Media.
Skills Practice Lab: Dedicated weekly time to practice learned skills, complete assignments, and/or solicit assistance from staff.
The Transitional Residence (TR) Program is a residential rehabilitation treatment program that serves Veterans recovering from chronic illness (i.e., physical, mental, chemical dependency, and/or homelessness). Special emphasis is placed upon development of socially appropriate behaviors, self-reliance and transition into the community. The program utilizes a residential therapeutic community of peer and professional support along with work therapy to strengthen life skills and promote personal responsibility and achievement of individualized rehabilitation goals.
Criteria for admission:
- May Apply through VA Provider
- Self-referral: Contact Staff directly
To be eligible for VI/TR, Veterans must:
- Be assessed as not meeting criteria for acute psychiatric or medical admission.
- Have tried a less restrictive treatment alternative, or one was unavailable.
- Be assessed as requiring the structure and support of a residential treatment environment.
- Be assessed as not a significant risk of harm to self or others.
- Be lacking a stable lifestyle or living arrangement that is conducive to recovery.
- Be capable of self-preservation and basic self-care.
- Have identified treatment and rehabilitation needs, which can be met by the program.
- Be enrolled and working either full or part-time in CWT Therapy or Supportive Employment programs.
- Be assessed as medication independent
TR clients pay a monthly fee (or rent) to live in the therapeutic community. Clients participate in work therapy assignments through the Veterans Industries Program, working a minimum of 32 hours per week. From these earnings pay program fees, plan, purchase, and cook their meals. Clients clean their apartments and share duties caring for the apartment grounds.
Each unit is completely furnished including linens, cooking utensils, dinnerware, and laundry equipment. Utilities are included in the monthly fee. Three residents share an apartment, with the “senior resident” holding a private room. TR Staff provides individual assistance helping each client learn and demonstrate appropriate skills in meal planning and preparation, household and financial management. Based upon their individual circumstances, clients contract to save a portion of their income. Clients owing court fees, fines, child support, or private debt will show proof of payment each month.